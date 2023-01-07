Heath Sanders to perform at Ozarka

Country entertainer Heath Sanders will perform at 7 p.m. Jan. 21, at Ozarka College in Melbourne. Proceeds will benefit the Ozarka College Foundation to support student scholarships.

 Courtesy of Heath Sanders

MELBOURNE — The Ozarka College Foundation will host country singer Heath Sanders at Ozarka College in Melbourne

Sanders will perform a live acoustic session at 7 p.m. Jan. 21, at the John E. Miller Auditorium, 218 College Drive. Proceeds will benefit the Ozarka College Foundation to support student scholarships.