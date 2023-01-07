Heath Sanders to perform at Ozarka

MELBOURNE — The Ozarka College Foundation will host country singer Heath Sanders at Ozarka College in Melbourne
Sanders will perform a live acoustic session at 7 p.m. Jan. 21, at the John E. Miller Auditorium, 218 College Drive. Proceeds will benefit the Ozarka College Foundation to support student scholarships.
“Come out and enjoy this rare, must-see acoustic performance with up-and-coming country star, Heath Sanders,” Ozarka Foundation board member Shane Linn said in the announcement. “We look for this to be one of Sanders’ last local and intimate shows before his draw goes nationwide.”
The concert is the second show slated for the Ozarka Foundation Concert Series. To learn more about how to support Foundation scholarships, please contact Dr. Josh Wilson at advancement@ozarka.edu or 870-368-2042.
