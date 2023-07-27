HEBER SPRINGS — Rema Merritt is the new postmaster of Heber Springs.
Merritt started her career in Jonesboro as a casual city carrier in 1998. She has served as a postmaster and acting postmaster in several offices in the state, most recently at the Higden Post Office.
As postmaster, Merritt manages postal operations in Heber Springs, with seven rural routes, two city routes, two highway contract routes, and twenty-three employees. She also oversees the Concord, Drasco, Ida and Tumbling Shoals post offices with four additional employees, one additional rural route and two additional highway contract routes.
“I am very excited to be the new postmaster of Heber Springs,” Merritt said. “It is a great honor to serve the Heber Springs community and I am committed to providing reliable service to the families and businesses here.”
