JONESBORO — The Hemingway-Pfeiffer Museum and Educational Center in Piggott is announcing its 2023 writer-in-residence position. The residency will be for June 1-30 and includes lodging at a loft apartment over the City Market coffee shop on the downtown square in Piggott.
The writer-in-residence will have the opportunity to work in the studio where Ernest Hemingway worked on “A Farewell to Arms.” The residency includes a $1,000 stipend to help cover food and transportation.
The writer-in-residence will be expected to serve as the mentor for a week-long retreat for writers at the educational center. This retreat will be open to 8-10 writers from the region.
The recipient may be asked to hold one or two readings of his/her own work. The remainder of the month will be free to on his or her own work.
Candidates with a Master of Arts or Master of Fine Arts in a relevant field are preferred. Applicants should send a cover letter, resumé and writing sample of roughly 20 pages to executive director Dr. Adam Long at adamlong@astate.edu by Feb. 28.
Incomplete applications cannot be accepted. Due to the expected high volume of applications, confirmation of receipt of applications cannot be guaranteed.
Questions can also be directed to Long. For more information about the museum or lodging, visit hemingway.astate.edu.
