JONESBORO — The Hemingway-Pfeiffer Museum and Educational Center in Piggott is announcing its 2023 writer-in-residence position. The residency will be for June 1-30 and includes lodging at a loft apartment over the City Market coffee shop on the downtown square in Piggott.

The writer-in-residence will have the opportunity to work in the studio where Ernest Hemingway worked on “A Farewell to Arms.” The residency includes a $1,000 stipend to help cover food and transportation.