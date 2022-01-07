PIGGOTT — Applications for the 2022 writer-in-residence program at the Hemingway-Pfeiffer Museum and Educational Center are now being accepted.
The residency is June 1-30 and includes a $1,000 stipend to help cover food and transportation as well as lodging in a loft apartment in downtown Piggott.
The writer-in-residence will also have the opportunity to work in the studio where author Ernest Hemingway worked on his Pulitzer Prize-winning book “A Farewell to Arms.”
If public health conditions allow, the writer-in-residence will be expected to serve as a mentor for a week-long retreat for 8-10 writers at the educational center.
The recipient may also be asked to hold one or two readings of his or her own work.
The remainder of the month will be free to work on personal writing projects in a safe, socially-distanced environment.
Candidates with a Master of Arts or Master of Fine Arts degree in a relevant field are preferred.
Questions about the program and applications may be directed to Dr. Adam Long at adamlong@astate.edu. Applicants should include a cover letter, curriculum vitae and writing sample of roughly 20 pages in any genre and should be submitted by Feb. 28. Incomplete applications will not be accepted.
Due to the expected high volume of applications, confirmation of receipt of applications cannot be guaranteed.
