JONESBORO — As part of the celebration of 100 years of The Herald of Arkansas State University, there will be a special reception at 6 p.m. Thursday in Centennial Hall in the Reng Student Union, 101 N. Caraway Road, on campus.
The event is open to the public. However, those who plan to attend are asked to notify Sandra L. Combs, associate professor of multimedia journalism production and faculty adviser at scombs@astate.edu or call 870-972-3070 for food planning purposes.
“Journalism matters and for 100 years, The Herald, originally named Aggie Herald, has mattered at A-State,” Combs said in a press release.
“The student-run newspaper has supplied countless photographs, stories, jokes, graphics, advertisements and reports that have become the first draft of history for campus and the surrounding community. It also has trained numerous journalists and communication specialists who have made a difference in recording and reporting the good and bad across campus, throughout the nation and the world.”
Several journalism alumni will offer remarks and stories about the history of The Herald, including former Herald editors Dr. Dorothy Bland, Dr. Joel Gambill, Gretchen Hunt, Lance Turner and Roy Ockert, who is formerly the editor of The Jonesboro Sun.
Hunt, operations manager of The Times Dispatch in Walnut Ridge, is also visiting campus as part of the Gambill Speaker Series scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.
She is a May 1998 magna cum laude graduate of Arkansas State and began work at The Times Dispatch shortly after earning her journalism degree.
During her 23 years there, Hunt has also worked as a reporter, managing editor and editor.
In addition to her position at The Times Dispatch, Hunt is also an ad sales consultant for the Paragould Daily Press and assists with the production of the Newport Independent, all of which are Paxton Media publications.
The Herald of Arkansas State University is based in the School of Media and Journalism, an area of excellence within the College of Liberal Arts and Communication, following the Board of Trustees action in December 2018. Dr. Brad Rawlins is school director and professor of strategic communication.
