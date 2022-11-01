DYESS — Arkansas Heritage Sites at Arkansas State University will host “Back Home with Joanne Cash Yates,” at 1 p.m. Saturday in front of the Cash family home at the Historic Dyess Colony, 110 Center Drive.

The event will feature a performance by Joanne Cash Yates, sister of the late Johnny Cash, in celebration of her role in restoring the Cash family home, as well as the dedication of a new plaque recognizing the home’s listing in the National Register of Historic Places, according to Dr. Adam Long, Heritage Sites director.