DYESS — Arkansas Heritage Sites at Arkansas State University will host “Back Home with Joanne Cash Yates,” at 1 p.m. Saturday in front of the Cash family home at the Historic Dyess Colony, 110 Center Drive.
The event will feature a performance by Joanne Cash Yates, sister of the late Johnny Cash, in celebration of her role in restoring the Cash family home, as well as the dedication of a new plaque recognizing the home’s listing in the National Register of Historic Places, according to Dr. Adam Long, Heritage Sites director.
Following Yates’ performance, the home will be open for visitors.
Those attending are invited to bring a chair and a picnic lunch.
“This celebration will also be an opportunity for the public to join in the ongoing support of the Historic Dyess Colony: Johnny Cash Boyhood Home,” Long announced. “We will announce our new friends program, the Dyess Colony Circle, which will invite individuals to join a community committed to preserving our musical heritage.”
Membership will include exclusive merchandise, access to year-round cultural and art programs, and behind-the-scenes access at events.
“For anyone who would like to get a jump-start on this program, we’ll be inviting the first 10 members at the ‘silver’ level or above to join Joanne for a private tour of the Cash family home Saturday morning,” Long continued.
Everyone who joins at the silver level or above during the first year of the program will receive permanent recognition in the colony Visitor Center, as well as all of the annual benefits normally associated with the program, he added.
