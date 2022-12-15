LITTLE ROCK — Dan Herrington of Little Rock has been named chief administrative officer for the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas.
He joins the cooperatives after a 27-year career with a leading Arkansas law firm.
“Dan’s skills and experience will enable the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas to continue as a leading employer in Arkansas,” Vernon “Buddy” Hasten, president and CEO for the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas said in the announcement. “His extensive knowledge of labor and employment regulations are as impressive as his dedication to serving others. He will assist our long-time efforts to improve the quality of life for our employees as well as the members and communities we serve.”
A native of Palestine, Herrington completed his bachelor’s degree in business management at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro and his law degree at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law, where he graduated with high honors.
Prior to joining the cooperatives, Herrington was a partner with Friday, Eldredge & Clark.
His practice focused on all aspects of labor and employment law. He has also served as an adjunct professor at Bowen School of Law. He is a member of many professional, alumni and altruistic associations.
“I am honored to join the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas as the Chief Administrative Officer,” Herrington said. “As a native Arkansan, I am familiar with the great legacy of the cooperatives and the ongoing efforts to ensure that the 1.2 million members are provided affordable, reliable electricity in a responsible manner. Our employees are at the heart of fulfilling our mission.”
