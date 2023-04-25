MARKED TREE — Arkansas State University-Newport at Marked Tree hosted 31 area high school students to test their skills in three competitions.
Students competed in Automotive Service Technology and Computer and Networking Technology.
On March 30, students were tested on their knowledge of parts and tools used in each division as well as troubleshooting skills. Each winner received a renewable scholarship to ASU-Newport.
Tyler Lipsey of Valley View High School took first place in Automotive Service Technology. Landon Renigar of Brookland High School won second and Clay Roemer from Brookland High School took third.
First place in Computer Networking Technology went to Dimas Suryanto from Jonesboro High School. Second place went to Tyler Dean from Jonesboro High School.
Dean for Applied Science, Michael Nowlin said “These competitions are a fun way to challenge students, and it gives them an opportunity to test their knowledge and skills against their peers.”
Students from Brookland, Buffalo Island Central in Monette, Greene County Tech in Paragould, Harrisburg, Jonesboro, Nettleton, Paragould, Trumann and Valley View competed in the skills competition.
