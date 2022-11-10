Hill Selected as AAAS S&T Policy Fellow

Hill

WASHINGTON — The American Association for the Advancement of Science has announced that Dr. Courtney Hill, a native of Jonesboro and a graduate of Nettleton High School, is among the 300 scientists and engineers selected for the 50th class of the Science and Technology Policy Fellowships.

These individuals will help inform actionable, science-based policies throughout the U.S. government. Hill will spend a year in the Office of Japanese Affairs at the U.S. Department of State. She is currently a program officer at the National Academy of Engineering in Washington where she leads workshops and consensus studies focused on issues concerning social and environmental responsibility in engineering, offshore energy safety, and global transport decarbonization.