Hill Selected as AAAS S&T Policy Fellow

WASHINGTON — The American Association for the Advancement of Science has announced that Dr. Courtney Hill, a native of Jonesboro and a graduate of Nettleton High School, is among the 300 scientists and engineers selected for the 50th class of the Science and Technology Policy Fellowships.
These individuals will help inform actionable, science-based policies throughout the U.S. government. Hill will spend a year in the Office of Japanese Affairs at the U.S. Department of State. She is currently a program officer at the National Academy of Engineering in Washington where she leads workshops and consensus studies focused on issues concerning social and environmental responsibility in engineering, offshore energy safety, and global transport decarbonization.
Previously, she was a Mirzayan Fellow with the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine’s InterAcademy Partnership. In this role, she conducted research on how Africa’s continental science and technology policy was integrated at the regional and national levels. In 2014, she taught English at a STEM high school in South Korea as a Fulbright grantee.
Hill holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Arkansas and a doctorate in civil engineering from the University of Virginia.
During her year as an AAAS STPF, Courtney will serve as a foreign affairs officer focusing on matters of science, technology, and health as they relate to collaboration between the United States and Japan.
Fellows like Hill will learn first-hand about federal policymaking and implementation, while the U.S. government benefits from their contributions.
The STPF program supports evidence-based policymaking by leveraging the knowledge and analytical mindset of science and engineering experts, and trains leaders for a strong U.S. science and technology enterprise. Fellows represent a full spectrum of disciplines, backgrounds and career stages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.