JONESBORO — El Centro Hispano, 211 Vandyne St., will be distributing $50 gift cards at two upcoming vaccine events.
Free COVID-19 vaccines will be available from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 16 at the center with help from the Mayor’s Youth Advancement Council and New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine.
The first 50 people who receive their first or second dose of the vaccine will get free tacos, and the first 150 people will receive a $50 gift card.
On Oct. 21, from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. El Centro Hispano will be working with the Arkansas Minority Health Commission and Jonesboro Housing Authority at 330 Union St, to provide free health screenings (blood pressure, glucose, cholesterol and colorectal cancer test kits) and free COVID-19 vaccines.
At this event, the first 100 people who receive their first or second dose of the vaccine will receive a $50 gift card.
Interpreters will be available at both events.
To make an appointment or ask questions, call the center at 870-931-1884 or 870-926-1118.
