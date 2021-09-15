JONESBORO — Arkansas State University students, faculty and staff will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month 2021 with a slate of activities spanning into October.
A Latin Food Festival will get underway at 6 p.m. today in Centennial Hall of the Reng Student Union, 101 N. Caraway Road, hosted by A-State’s Multicultural Center, El Centro Hispano and Hermandad de Sigma Iota Alpha, Incorporada (SIA).
The festival, held to introduce guests to Hispanic culture through food, will be the celebration kickoff event.
“We are looking forward to kicking off Hispanic Heritage month,” said Nora Bouzihay, assistant director of multicultural affairs in the Division of Diversity and Community Engagement.
“Our student organizations have not only initiated collaboration with other student groups, but also with community partners,” she added.
The Hermana y Hermano Relay will begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday in Heritage Plaza of the Union.
The Multicultural Center, El Centro Hispano and SIA will host a Hispanic Heritage Museum event from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 23, in Centennial Hall.
Hermandad de Sigma Iota Alpha, Incorporada, the new Latina sorority, will celebrate its establishment on campus during the week of Sept. 27-Oct. 1. The group will have an informational session from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 30, in the Arkansas River Room of the Union.
The sorority will host “Cooking with the SIAs” through an online platform, with the Zoom link to be posted on the group’s Instagram.
The month of events winds up at 6 p.m. Oct. 11, with SIA Loteria Night in Centennial Hall. Loteria is a traditional card game often called Mexican bingo.
The full schedule is available online at astate.edu/hhm. For more details about the event, contact the A-State Multicultural Center at astatemc@astate.edu or 870-680-4052.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.