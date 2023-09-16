JONESBORO — The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave., will host its first Hispanic Heritage Month Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 23.
The festivities will feature over 30 arts and craft vendors on the front lawn and an array of food vendors including The Mad Mexican Food Truck, Campfire Pizza, Lolly’s Gourmet Pops, Bearded Sargent Coffee Co. and Sandy’s Bakery. A bilingual storytime will be held in the Storytime Theatre and a Latin dance class will highlight the event.
