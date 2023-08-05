Historic Arkansas Museum to host traveling exhibition

LITTLE ROCK — The Historic Arkansas Museum, 200 E. Third St. in Little Rock, will host “Mystery & Benevolence: Symbolic Expressions of the Mason and Odd Fellows from the American Folk Art Museum” in the Cabe Gallery, opening at 5 p.m. Friday during the museum’s Second Friday Art Night.
The event is free and open to the public.
The exhibition offers special access to objects that hint at the richness and complexity of the visual language used by these secret societies.
The over 80 carvings, textiles, sculptures and adornments that constitute this exhibition were used from the late eighteenth through mid-twentieth centuries, and retain their clandestine allure to this day.”
It will remain at the Historic Arkansas Museum through Jan. 7, 2024.
