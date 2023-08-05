Historic Arkansas Museum to host traveling exhibition

This Independent Order of Odd Fellows plaque is one of the many objects on display at the Historic Arkansas Museum in Little Rock.

 Courtesy of the American Folk Art Museum

LITTLE ROCK — The Historic Arkansas Museum, 200 E. Third St. in Little Rock, will host “Mystery & Benevolence: Symbolic Expressions of the Mason and Odd Fellows from the American Folk Art Museum” in the Cabe Gallery, opening at 5 p.m. Friday during the museum’s Second Friday Art Night.

The event is free and open to the public.