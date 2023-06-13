JONESBORO — Dr. Glen Hoffsis was named as the founding dean for Arkansas State University’s upcoming College of Veterinary Medicine, Chancellor Todd Shields announced this week.

According to the announcement, Hoffsis is one of America’s top veterinary administrators having served as dean of two of the nation’s largest and most prestigious vet colleges, The Ohio State University and the University of Florida, and recently guiding the creation of the College of Veterinary Medicine at Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tenn.