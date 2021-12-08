JONESBORO — The Department of Art and Design at Arkansas State University will offer a drop-in card-making craft event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in Room 107 of the Fine Arts Center, 2412 Quapaw Way.
Participants will be able to print a card for the holidays using foam stickers.
The event is a part of the free monthly Second Saturday craft series.
The Forrest L. Wood Crowley’s Ridge Nature Center, 600 East Lawson Road, will host Craftin’ Around the Christmas Tree from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday.
The free event will feature a variety of craft projects including reindeer hats, snowflakes and ornaments.
Also on Saturday, at the nature center, there will be a creature feature at 10 a.m. and feeding frenzy at 3:30 p.m.
The nature center is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays.
