Holiday Pet Photos has new location

JONESBORO — This year, the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society’s annual Holiday Pet Photos will again have a new location. It will be held Nov. 15, 17 and 19 in the lobby of St. Bernards Health and Wellness Center, 1416 E. Matthews Ave. with Joey Glaub again doing the photography.
Times this year will be 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Nov. 15 and 17, and 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Nov. 19. To cut down on delays, appointments are recommended and can be made by calling or texting 870-897-5258. Those wishing to make appointments are asked not to contact the NEAHS shelter or St. Bernards Health and Wellness.
“I’m excited to be helping out the NEA Humane Society with the Holiday Pet Photos annual event again this year,” Glaub said. “We want to thank St. Bernards Wellness Center for allowing us to photograph at their center on East Matthews. Their hospitality will enable us to again offer several background and prop choices.”
“We are so thrilled that St. Bernards has opened the wellness center to us this year,” event chairman Janet Thiel added. “Our original planned location fell through and we were scrambling to find a space big enough to be able to provide most of the options our participants expect, the wellness center lobby will allow us that versatility.”
Glaub also noted that the wellness center is centrally located as well as offering plenty of convenient parking.
Participants can use the lobby entrance on the West Matthews side of the building. Walk-ins will also be accepted, but will be worked in between appointments and may experience a longer wait time.
Photographs will again be offered in digital format only. For $35 per pose, pet owners will be able to choose one image from their online proofs and receive a copyright-released file emailed to them. Those who want prints or Christmas cards can either order them online from Glaub or have them printed elsewhere.
There will be opportunities for both holiday and non-holiday portraits and Santa will be onsite. Although pets are the focus of this event, participants can also choose to have photos without pets or have children’s photos with Santa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.