Holiday Pet Photos has new location

Houdi Thiel poses in a sleigh as part of the 2021 Holiday Pet Photos event. This year’s event will be held Nov. 15, 17 and 19 in the lobby of St. Bernards Health and Wellness Center, 1416 E. Matthews Ave., in Jonesboro.

 Courtesy of Joey Glaub

JONESBORO — This year, the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society’s annual Holiday Pet Photos will again have a new location. It will be held Nov. 15, 17 and 19 in the lobby of St. Bernards Health and Wellness Center, 1416 E. Matthews Ave. with Joey Glaub again doing the photography.

Times this year will be 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Nov. 15 and 17, and 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Nov. 19. To cut down on delays, appointments are recommended and can be made by calling or texting 870-897-5258. Those wishing to make appointments are asked not to contact the NEAHS shelter or St. Bernards Health and Wellness.