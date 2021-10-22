JONESBORO — This year the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society and photographer Joey Glaub will again welcome both people and their pets to the organization’s annual Holiday Pet Photos fundraiser.
As a precaution against the pandemic, last year’s event was scaled back to only pets.
“It’s always exciting to be involved with the NEA Humane Society. I believe this is our 15th year photographing Santa, pets and people. Like so many others, we’re so ready to get people back into the portraits this year if they’d like,” Glaub commented.
There are several changes to the event this year, the biggest being location.
Glaub, who has relocated to a smaller venue, is not able to host the event at his studio. It will instead be held in The Jonesboro Sun building, at 518 Carson St., in downtown Jonesboro, across from the St. Bernards parking lot.
“I’m thankful to be able to utilize The Jonesboro Sun building this year for the session location,” Glaub said.
Participants are asked to use the Carson Street entrance.
There is also an earlier time schedule. Times and dates for the event are 5:30 to 9 p.m. Nov. 9; 5:30 to 9 p.m. Nov. 11; and 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Nov. 13.
To cut down on crowding, appointments are preferred and can be made by calling or texting 870-897-5258 or 870-897-5256.
The organizers ask that no calls be made to The Sun.
Participants are asked to wear masks when social distancing is not an option.
To further limit social contact, images will again be offered in digital format only. For $30, pet owners can choose one image from online proofs and a copyright-released file will be emailed to them. Those who want prints or Christmas cards can order them online from Glaub or have them printed elsewhere.
There will be opportunities for both holiday and non-holiday portraits and Santa will be onsite. Pets are not required to participate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.