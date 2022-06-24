JONESBORO — As summer officially begins and people gather for holiday celebrations, the American Red Cross reminds communities that patients are counting now on the generosity of blood donors.
The Red Cross reports around a 21 percent decline in blood donations during holiday weeks, including Independence Day. When blood donations drop, so does the blood supply, making it extremely challenging to ensure blood is available when hospitals need it.
To schedule an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call1-800-733-2767.
As a thank-you for helping, all those who come to give June 30-July 10 will receive an exclusive Red Cross recycled cotton tote bag, while supplies last.
Upcoming blood drives include:
July 1 – 12:30-4:30 p.m., Marmaduke Community Center, 307 W. Mill St.
July 7 – 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Westside High School ROTC Building, 1630 Arkansas 91 North, Jonesboro and noon-5 p.m., Arkansas Methodist Medical Center, 900 W. Kingshighway, Paragould.
July 11 – 1:30-5:30 p.m., Rector Community Center, 740 E. Ninth St.
July 12 – 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office, 1500 Justice Drive, Harrisburg; 1-5 p.m., Hardy Civic Center, 301 E. Main St., and 1:30-5:30 p.m., Church of God of Prophecy, 3128 Arkansas 115 North, Pocahontas.
July 13 – noon-5 p.m., St. Bernards Medical Center, 225 E. Washington Ave, Jonesboro.
July 15 – 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Arkansas Elite Realty, 2532 Alexander Drive, Suite B, Jonesboro, and 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Wynne High School, 800 E. Jackson Ave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.