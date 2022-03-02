CONWAY — Home BancShares Inc., the parent company of Centennial Bank, recently announced it has received the final approval needed from the Federal Reserve Board of its application for the previously announced merger with Happy Bancshares, Inc.
The Company previously received approval from the Arkansas State Banking Board on Dec. 16, 2021. In addition, the shareholders of Home voted to approve the issuance of common stock in the acquisition of Happy, and the shareholders of Happy voted to approve the Agreement and Plan of Merger on Dec. 15, 2021.
The acquisition is anticipated to close in early April 2022.
“We are very happy to have received our final piece in the approval process to acquire Happy Bancshares. Our teams on both sides have been actively making plans and are anxious to officially kick off the merger process,” John Allison, chairman, CEO and president of Home BancShares stated in a press release.
Under the terms of the agreement, Happy Bancshares shareholders upon closing of the merger will receive 2.17 shares of Home BancShares stock for each share of Happy Bancshares they own and will be entitled to begin receiving quarterly dividends declared by Home BancShares.
