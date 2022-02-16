CONWAY — Home BancShares Inc., the parent company of Centennial Bank, has been ranked No. 1 on the Forbes 2022 “Best Banks in America” list.
According to a press release, the company also achieved the top ranking in 2018 and 2019. This is the 13th consecutive year Forbes has ranked America’s largest banks, using financial data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.
“Being ranked No. 1 Bank in America by Forbes is quite an honor, but to be ranked No. 1 three times out of the last five years, two years back to back, makes me ecstatic, John Allison, chairman, CEO and president of Home BancShares said in the release
“Our bankers work hard for our customers and shareholders and it’s rewarding to see their efforts recognized.”
Home BancShares scored in the top-50 for every metric, and in the top-10 in five of the nine metrics Forbes tracks, including risk-based capital ratio, common equity tier 1 ratio, efficiency ratio, net-interest margin and return on average assets.
Forbes magazine’s 13th Annual America’s Best Banks list looked at growth, credit quality and profitability to rank the 100 largest publicly-traded banks and thrifts using data based on regulatory filings for the period ending Sept, 30, 2021.
Forbes magazine’s 100 largest U.S. banks range in size from $13 billion to $3 trillion in assets and were ranked based on nine, equally weighted metrics including return on average tangible common equity, return on average assets, net interest margin, efficiency ratio and net charge-offs as a percent of total loans. Forbes also factored in non-performing assets as a percent of assets, Common Equity Tier 1 ratio and risk-based capital ratio.
To see the full article and Forbes ranking of the 100 largest banks in America, visit bit.ly/3LC72ag.
