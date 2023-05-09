JONESBORO — A group of 165 graduating honors students were recognized by the Honors College at Arkansas State University during an Honors Recognition Ceremony and Reception held Friday.
There are three distinctions in graduating from the Honors College, graduating in University Honors, graduating in Honors, and earning the Honors certificate.
Those graduating in University Honors have successfully defended an Honors senior thesis, completed a minimum of 24 credit hours in Honors coursework, and are graduating with a 3.50 or higher cumulative GPA.
Students graduating in Honors have completed a minimum of 18 credit hours in Honors coursework and are graduating with a 3.50 or higher cumulative grade point average.
Those earning an Honors certificate have completed a minimum of 18 credit hours in Honors coursework and are graduating with a 3.0 or higher cumulative grade point average.
Area students graduating in University Honors included Madison Terrell of Blytheville, Brittney Ammons, Loretta Lyon, Hannah Seats, Carolyn Seglem and Taylor Watkins, all of Jonesboro, Emma Farmer of Paragould, Juliana Griffith of Pocahontas, Taylor Adams of Ravenden Springs and Kyra Dobson of Wynne.
Those graduating in Honors included Lauren Fry of Beech Grove, Halle Rich of Bono, Amelia Counts of Cave City, Sarah Duffy and Jared Duncan, both of Harrisburg, Zachary Duerr, Drake Gross, Cameron Hafner, Cori Hufstedler, Thomasina Huggins, Daniel Jackson, Jeffrey Lindsey III, Adriana Mancilla, Montgomery Miller, Roxana Flores Munoz, Connor Rawls, Sarah Roberson, Rebecca Roberts, Hannah Taylor and MaryJayne Umeora, all of Jonesboro, Tiffany Fulcher of Lake City, Scout Weatherford of Marmaduke, Nathan May of Newport, Shelby Blankenship, Tralee Ellington, Carlie Glass, Olivia Jett, Sadie Millay, Elizabeth Noel, Jessie Thompson and Fisher Wood, all of Paragould, Laurel Gaither of Walnut Ridge and Riley Bethell of Wynne.
Those earning the Honors certificate were Jacob Oster of Bay, Emilee Davis of Cave City, Johnna Berryhill of Gosnell, Marlie Hufstedler of Imboden, Courtney Dover, Alexandra Gibson, Rachel Hakenewerth, Jacob Henry, Joshua Householder, Jessalyn Johnson, Sara Ledesma, Sydney Rush, Ethan Scurlock and Bailey Tagupa, all of Jonesboro, Taylor Copeland, Brianna Kriske, and Delphia Ward, all of Paragould, Drake Jumper of Trumann and Kaitlyn Peavy of Tuckerman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.