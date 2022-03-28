The Treble Clef Club of Jonesboro hosted an Honors Recital March 12 at Arkansas State University. Students who received superior ratings at the March 5 Junior Festival were participants. Participating teachers were Beverly Kyriakos, Carol Thomas, Dennis Hay, Lillian White and Marika Kyriakos. Students performed in a variety of vocal and instrumental categories.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Top Headlines
- Drugs, firearms possession nets $250,000 bond
- JHS Performing Arts Department to help NEA foster children through production
- Elliott addresses recent shootings
- Former Sen. Hodges dies at 83
- Virus cases plunge after short spike
- National basketball polls include Hurricane
- Sales tax collections lose steam
- Local doctor promotes pediatric reading through new program
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Remarkable woman gets birthday surprise after lifetime of helping others
- Nestlé plant sustains extensive damage in fire
- Ritter adjusts to the times
- 2 arrested after traffic stop
- Lake City man accused of raping children
- Check that bill: Counterfeit money being passed around
- Bono woman gets $10,000 bond
- Killer disavows court filings on his behalf
- Local doctor promotes pediatric reading through new program
- Arkansas Community Colleges Use VR simulations to accelerate CTE training
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.