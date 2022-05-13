CORNING — Growing Corning Together will again be hosting its spring festival celebrating a Corning landmark, Hop Alley, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 21. According to the announcement, Hop Alley is an important part of the history of Corning and dates back to when it was a busy shortcut from Second to First Street when people used to come to town on Saturday to shop and visit with friends and neighbors walking downtown.
Hop Alley, which was really named Hopson Arcade, was formed when Judge Douglas Hopson built the brick building on Second Street, allowing for the covered passageway to First Street.
The foundation for Hop Alley was laid following the disastrous blaze on Nov. 21, 1906, which destroyed the heart of Corning’s business section. Corning was poorly drained in 1907, the ground was low, and the wooden walk floated after a rain, forcing pedestrians to keep hopping to get from First to Second, or vice versa, with dry feet.
Hop was also the first syllable in Hopson, so the new thoroughfare had two valid reasons for assuming the title, Hop Alley. In 1909 Hopson created a concrete walk that replaced the wooden walk.
Growing Corning Together held the first Hop Alley Rally in 2019. The pandemic halted the festival for two years and in 2022, GCT has announced the festival will return to Second Street.
Festival-goers will enjoy live music entertainment, arts and craft and food vendors, a silent auction, a student art gallery, an inflatable obstacle course, a cornhole competition, equipment showcases by Legacy Equipment and Harold Implement, a talent show, as well as a dog show.
A full schedule of events is available at www. arkansas.com/corning/events/hop-alley-rally. For festival information on music and entertainment contact GCT member Bobby Lowe at 573-778-6017; for the talent show contact Sarah Calhoun at 870-240-6619; for the cornhole tournament, Andy Earls at 501-413-9715; vendors and silent auction, Opal Hollis Lackey at 314-420-0926; and dog show, Sarah Green at 870-926-3858.
Growing Corning Together is a nonprofit organization with 501c3 status. Hop Alley Rally festival proceeds will support Growing Corning Together in its efforts to revitalize Corning.
