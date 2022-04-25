JONESBORO — Dr. Zahid Hossain, associate professor of civil engineering, was among the six recipients of the 2021-22 Faculty Achievement Awards announced during the annual Faculty Honors Convocation during the Convocation of Scholars at Arkansas State University.
The awards, determined through a campus nomination and committee review process, are for significant and meritorious achievement in the respective categories and include monetary rewards.
Hossain received the Professional Service Award for the significant positive impact he has made on the development and progress of the civil engineering program, his college, and its stakeholders, including professional communities.
