Humes family and community create scholarship fund

POCAHONTAS — James and Jennifer Humes, along with Moose Lodge 2405 administrator Nathan Primm, recently presented Black River Technical College President Martin Eggensperger with a $9,001 donation for the Curtis Humes Memorial Scholarship fund.
The donation was made possible by the combined efforts of the Humes family, the lodge and the community of Pocahontas who pulled together to raise money for the fund through a benefit held recently at the Moose Lodge.
“Without the support and generosity of the community and Moose Lodge 2405 and its patrons, this would not have been possible,” Curtis Humes’s mother Jennifer Humes said. “With the help of the aforementioned and many more, we are able to continue our son’s memory and willingness to always help others, by paying it forward to help others in need to further their education.”
Curtis Humes, a graduate of Sloan-Hendrix High School, began attending BRTC in the fall of 2016. During his tenure at BRTC, he earned several certifications and an Associate of Applied Science in Computer Information Technology. He was the first person to wear the Stryker mascot costume.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.