Humes family and community create scholarship fund

James and Jennifer Humes, the parents of Curtis Humes (left), and Moose Lodge 2405 administrator Nathan Primm (right) present BRTC President Martin Eggensperger, with a check for $9,001. The money will be used for the Curtis Humes Memorial Scholarship fund.

 Submitted photo

POCAHONTAS — James and Jennifer Humes, along with Moose Lodge 2405 administrator Nathan Primm, recently presented Black River Technical College President Martin Eggensperger with a $9,001 donation for the Curtis Humes Memorial Scholarship fund.

The donation was made possible by the combined efforts of the Humes family, the lodge and the community of Pocahontas who pulled together to raise money for the fund through a benefit held recently at the Moose Lodge.