LITTLE ROCK — Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Friday a number of appointments.
Keith Chrestman of Jonesboro was appointed as Circuit Judge for the Second Judicial Circuit replacing Judge Cindy Thyer. His term will expire Dec. 31, 2024.
Other area appointments include Judge Marvin Day of Jonesboro to the Arkansas Public Defender Commission replacing Judge Sam Barr with a term expiring July 1, 2023; Kimberly Brown of Jonesboro to the Arkansas Alcohol and Drug Abuse Coordinating Council replacing Christopher Dickie with a term expiring July 1, 2025; and Frank Guinn of Paragould to the Independent Citizens Commission replacing Charles Banks with a term expiring Nov. 5, 2026.
Dr. Brad Erney of Jonesboro was reappointed to the State Board of Health with a term expiring Dec. 31, 2025, and the Rev. Matthew Hodges Sr. of Wynne was reappointed to the Governor’s Advisory Council on Aging with a term expiring Aug. 24, 2026.
