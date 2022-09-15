LITTLE ROCK — Gov. Asa Hutchinson recently announced a number of appointments.
Jonesboro residents included Sheriff Marty Boyd, who was appointed to the Advisory Board of the Arkansas Center for School Safety of the Criminal Justice Institute, a new board, created per Act 648 of 2021. His term expires Aug. 3, 2024.
Ronald Carroll was reappointed to the Arkansas State Board of Athletic Training with a term expiring Jan. 14, 2025, and Joe Christian was reappointed to the Arkansas Rice Research and Promotion Board with a term expiring June 30, 2024.
Shannon Davis of Bono was reappointed to the Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board with a term expiring June 30, 2024.
Additional area residents receiving appointments included Larry King of Walnut Ridge and Raul Blasini of Pocahontas, to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District Three. King was reappointed with a term expiring March 22, 2026, while Blasini replaced Joshua Richmond with a term expiring March 22, 2023.
Kenny Falwell of Newport was reappointed to the Arkansas Corn and Grain Sorghum Promotion Board with a term expiring June 30, 2024. Matt Gammill of Tyronza replaces David Gammill on the same board with a term expiring July 1, 2023.
Kenny Francis of Corning and Steve Kueter of Paragould were both reappointed to the Arkansas Catfish Promotion Board. Their terms expire June 30, 2024.
Roger Pohlner of Fisher was reappointed to the Arkansas Rice Research and Promotion Board. His term will expire June 30, 2024.
Herrick Norcross of Tyronza will replace David Wallace on the Arkansas Wheat Promotion Board, while Kenneth Clark of Newport was reappointed to that board. Both terms will expire June 30, 2023.
Misty Russell, Harrisburg was reappointed to the Electronic Recording Commission with a term expiring Sept. 1, 2025.
Freddie Fleeman of Manila replaced Aaron Fleeman on the Mississippi County Quorum Court, Justice of the Peace District 1 with a term expiring Dec. 31.
