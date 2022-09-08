LITTLE ROCK — Gov. Asa Hutchinson today announced his appointment of Doug Smith to the Arkansas Parole Board. Smith will replace Boyce Hamlet, who was recently appointed as Arkansas Drug Director.
Smith’s term began Sunday and will expire Jan. 14, 2029.
“For the past seven and a half years, I have appreciated the insight and expertise Doug Smith has brought to my office from his time serving in law enforcement,” Hutchinson said. “He has proven himself to be a valuable link between my office and public safety officials at every level across the state. I look forward to Doug taking on this new role, and I am grateful for his continued service to Arkansas.”
Smith has served Arkansas since 2015 as Public Safety Liaison in the Governor’s office. He worked in law enforcement for over 20 years, with the police departments in Osceola and Manila, and as a town marshal in Dell.
