JONESBORO — Hytrol Conveyor Company is among the 16 companies to be featured in The Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas competition. The annual event focuses on unique and innovative items made in the Natural State.
The Hytrol product nominated is the ProSort series of sliding shoe sorters used in a variety of industries to quickly sort products to their proper destinations.
“What makes this product ‘cool’ is how quickly and smoothly it can move packages,” Hytrol Chief Revenue Officer Mitch Smith said in a press release. “The speed and efficiency of this product allows customers to receive their e-commerce orders even faster. The ProSort series of sliding shoe sorters can move small envelopes all the way up to large furniture boxes. This technology complements the miles of conveyor we build each year right here in the great state of Arkansas.”
The contest is a single-elimination bracket where companies go head-to-head competing for votes in order to advance to the next round.
