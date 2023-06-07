MEMPHIS — The Tennessee Department of Transportation has shared information with the Arkansas Department of Transportation to make drivers aware of bridge work that is scheduled to begin Friday.

Contract crews will close the I-55 Mississippi River Bridge to continue construction activities on the I-55 and Crump interchange. From 8 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Monday I-55 southbound will be closed at Bridgeport Road in Arkansas and I-55 northbound will be closed at South Parkway in Tennessee. The I-55 southbound ramp will be closed along with Crump Boulevard westbound.