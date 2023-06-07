MEMPHIS — The Tennessee Department of Transportation has shared information with the Arkansas Department of Transportation to make drivers aware of bridge work that is scheduled to begin Friday.
Contract crews will close the I-55 Mississippi River Bridge to continue construction activities on the I-55 and Crump interchange. From 8 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Monday I-55 southbound will be closed at Bridgeport Road in Arkansas and I-55 northbound will be closed at South Parkway in Tennessee. The I-55 southbound ramp will be closed along with Crump Boulevard westbound.
Crump Boulevard eastbound from Alston will be open; the Crump Boulevard westbound ramp to Riverside Drive northbound will be closed; Riverside Drive northbound will be closed; and Metal Museum Drive to I-55 northbound will be closed. A detour will be posted.
Activities include setting beams for the new Wisconsin Bridge, construction of a cross-over at the east end of the I-55 bridge, and repair work on the I-55 bridge. All work is weather dependent.
Beginning at 6 a.m. Monday, the I-55 southbound outside lane will be closed from the west end of the I-55 bridge through the project site and the southbound inside lane will cross over at the east end of the I-55 bridge and share the current I-55 northbound cloverleaf ramp with I-55 northbound. The I-55 northbound outside lane of the cloverleaf ramp will be closed to allow for I-55 southbound use. Crump Boulevard westbound will be closed; Riverside Drive southbound will remain closed at Carolina; Riverside Drive northbound will remain closed to Carolina; Wisconsin will remain closed; the Channel 3 ramp to Riverside Drive southbound will remain closed; and Channel 3 ramp from Riverside Drive southbound will remain closed
As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go by checking travel conditions before leaving for their destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel. Information regarding the I-55/Crump Boulevard project can be found on the TDOT website, idrivearkansas.com or ardot.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.