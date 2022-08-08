Open call virtual Zoom auditions for ‘American Idol’ will be held Monday in Arkansas.
Hopefuls will audition face-to-face with an ‘American Idol’ producer in search of the next superstar.
Updated: August 9, 2022 @ 12:47 am
During this season’s first round of ‘American Idol,’ hopefuls can sign up to audition face-to-face in front of producers and receive real-time feedback for a chance at being crowned the next ‘American Idol’ during season six on ABC.
“Idol Across America,” the live virtual nationwide search, features auditions days for all 50 states plus Washington, D.C., making auditions for all Americans easier than ever.
For more information, visit www.americanidol.com/auditions and click on on “Idol Across America” for specific audition details, locations, full eligibility requirements, submission forms, terms and conditions for all applicants interested.
