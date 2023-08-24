LITTLE ROCK — For Arkansans interested in advanced income tax preparation, the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture will offer five in-person and virtual Income Tax School training courses later this year.
The Income Tax School is offered through the Community, Professional and Economic Development unit of the Cooperative Extension Service. Each of the two-day courses will provide information about the latest tax code updates and insight into what taxpayers can expect for the 2024 tax season.
In-person training will be offered in four Arkansas cities, including Jonesboro. The Jonesboro in-person class will be Nov. 13-14 at the Arkansas State University Delta Center for Economic Development, 319 University Loop. The virtual class offered via Zoom is scheduled for Dec. 6-7. Both classes will run from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.
The cost of the course is $270 for those who register before Friday, or $310 after Friday. Registration is available at uada.formstack.com/forms/tax. A certificate of attendance will be awarded at the end of the last class.
Curtis Davis, a certified public accountant with more than two decades of tax experience, and Bill Laird, a retired Internal Revenue Service agent, will be instructors at the schools.
The Income Tax School is approved by the IRS as a continuing education provider. Participants can earn 16 hours of continuing professional education credit, including two hours of ethics.
For more information, contact Kim Magee at 501-671-2081 or kmagee@uada.edu.
