Clay County
Clay County General Contracting LLC, 211 Hospital Drive, Corning on June 13 by Kimberly Scrogin.
Craighead County
Boss Tattoos and Piercings LLC, 4504 E. Nettleton Ave., Unit D, Jonesboro on June 13 by Jason Boyd.
Lost Creek Flowers LLC, 1495 Craighead 751, Jonesboro on June 13 by John Bradley Bauer.
Hampton Financial LLC, 119 Erin Cove, Brookland on June 13 by Stacy Jo Hampton.
CJF Investments, 514 W. Washington Ave., Jonesboro on June 14 by Scott Hunter Jr.
Kelly’s Soul Food Kitchen and Catering LLC, 2010 Parkside Drive, Jonesboro on June 14 by Famous C. Taylor.
Taylor Made Contracting LLC, 2073 Craighead 759, Jonesboro on June 14 by Robert S. Taylor Jr.
R&R Land Management LLC, 1795 Craighead 741, Brookland on June 14 by Kirby Alan Patterson.
Way of Escape LLC, 4244 Blair Cove, Unit 185, Jonesboro on June 14 by Mary A. Buress.
Hometown Realty NEA LLC, 1201 Layman Drive, Jonesboro on June 15 by Lisa Loggains.
ROC Holdings, 514 W. Washington Ave., Jonesboro on June 15 by Scott Hunter Jr.
OMSP Holdings, 514 W. Washington Ave., Jonesboro on June 15 by Scott Hunter Jr.
On Point Underground Supply Inc., 263 Craighead 402, Jonesboro on June 16 by Matthew Mommsen.
Black Dog Aviation LLC, 514 W. Washington Ave., Jonesboro on June 16 by Scott Hunter Jr.
Opulent Renovations LLC, 113 Logan St., Brookland on June 16 by Belinda Baxley.
Crittenden County
Faith International Ministry Center Church, 805 S. 14th St., West Memphis on June 13 by David Dowden.
Grouper Insurance LLC, 765 Dogwood Cove, West Memphis on June 13 by Napreshia Gardner.
D.N. Warren Freight Brokerage LLC, 1101 S. Brinkley Loop, Unit 6, Marion on June 13 by Deborah Warren Walton.
O&A Express LLC, 926 Mimosa Drive, West Memphis on June 14 by Exius Stewart.
The Ruddick Agency LLC, 282 Rivertrace Drive, Marion on June 15 by Patrick Lee Ruddick.
Global Life Health and Wellness LLC, 810 Grandee Circle, Marion on June 15 by Breanna L. Malone.
B & B In Home Care LLC, 316 S. 14th St., West Memphis on June 15 by Willie Bernice West.
Highway Empress Logistics LLC, 404 Boone St., Crawfordsville on June 15 by Alysia Janell Miller.
Providence Construction Group LLC, 633 Alexander Cove, Marion on June 15 by Octavia Rodgers.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Department of Arkansas District 4 Inc., 812 Dennis Foster Cove, Marion on June 16 by Doreen Brown.
Car Mania LLC, 625 Commerce St., Earle on June 17 by Ladarius Livingston.
Cross County
Bridging Gaps Software LLC, 412 N. Terry St., Wynne on June 13 by Steven Austin Wood.
Ball Property Investments LLC, 298 Cross 511, Wynne on June 14 by Sarah Ball.
Greene County
KCDF LLC, 1806 N. 29th St., Paragould on June 13 by Randal Keith Clark.
Vandesmith Specialty Coffee Arkansas, LLC, 1612 Linwood Drive, Paragould on June 13 by Bart Vandeven.
Rejuven8 Foods LLC, 1202 N. 22nd St., Paragould on June 15 by Shauna Marie Shaik.
Meeting Milestones Children’s Therapy LLC, 4307 Phillips Drive, Paragould on June 16 by Brent Adam Ray.
Spillman Excavating LLC, 495 Greene 606, Paragould on June 16 by Teddy Mack Spillman.
Mitchell & Bailey LLC, 1414 Spring Grove Road, Paragould on June 16 by Davina L. Mitchell.
Lawrence County
Yarbro Photography LLC, 312 S. Free St., Hoxie on June 15 by Olivia Grace Yarbro.
Mississippi County
Delta Superior Pallet Co., 6731 S. Mississippi 245, Joiner on June 14 by Samuel Mart Massey.
Sangkung Mualcin LLC, 5104 Village Ave., Blytheville on June 15 by Sang Kung.
Poinsett County
Butler Painting and Drywall LLC, 1280 Highway 69 Blvd., Trumann on June 16 by Greggory Allen Butler.
Randolph County
Middlebrook Holdings LLC, 500 Teresa Lane, Pocahontas on June 13 by Terry Wayne Childress.
