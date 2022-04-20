Clay County
Laramie LLC, 211 Hospital Drive, Corning on April 12 by Kimberly Dawn Scrogin.
The Heirloom Acre LLC, 2 Clay 469, Piggott on April 14 by Sarah Cole.
Craighead County
Von Investments LLC, 218 W. Washington Ave., Jonesboro on April 11 by Jerrod Slayton.
Extreme Scenery Lawn Landscaping & Cleaning Service LLC, 1011 Heather Ridge Drive, Jonesboro on April 11 by Antoine Gilliam.
Straight Up Inspections LLC, 3700 S. Caraway Road, Unit C2, Jonesboro on April 11 by Patricia Rusco.
Boutique Michell’s No. 1, LLC, 1208 Dana St., Jonesboro on April 11 by Micaela Mendoza.
New Heritage Church, 4704 Colony Park Drive, Jonesboro on April 11 by Travis Daylin Drum.
The Anthony Martin Insurance Agency LLC, 6272 Alan Drive, Jonesboro on April 11 by Anthony Martin.
SBK Farms LLC, 218 Cole Drive, Brookland on April 11 by Scotty Kidd.
Unapologetic You Inc., 361 Southwest Drive, Unit 133, Jonesboro on April 11 by Amanda Emerson.
Moring Homestead LLC, 7533 Arkansas 141 South, Jonesboro on April 12 by Brad Moring.
PFH Residential LLC, 2214 Ridge Pointe Drive, Jonesboro on April 12 by Matthew Pope.
BML Investments LLC, 208 Dunwoody Drive, Jonesboro on April 12 by Bryan Lutz.
JE Corp. Inc., 2303 Stallings Lane, Suite A2, Jonesboro on April 12 by Elias Hernandez Jr.
Arkansas Christian Counselors & Therapists, 3707 Harrisburg Road, Jonesboro on April 12 by James Barham.
Bad Apple Racing & Transport LLC, 203 Craighead 714, Jonesboro on April 12 by Frankie Bolton.
Integrity Home & Commercial Inspections LLC, 688 Craighead 461, Jonesboro on April 12 by David R Barley Jr.
TFI 1031 Exchange LLC, 139 Southwest Drive, Jonesboro on April 13 by Chris E. Fowler.
Speakes Equipment Holdings LLC, 2700 Arkansas 230, Brookland on April 13 by Timothy N. Speakes.
Speakes Property Holdings LLC, 2700 Arkansas 230, Brookland on April 13 by Timothy N. Speakes.
Duda Mobile Detailing Services LLC, 2101 N. Church St., Jonesboro on April 13 by Donta Jones.
Morgan Lawns LLC, 207 Craighead 338, Jonesboro on April 13 by Ernest Morgan.
FC Royal, 913 Somerset Lane, Jonesboro on April 13 by James June Jr.
In Rees’ Kitchen LLC, 1800 Colonial Road, Jonesboro on April 13 by Marie Tillman Taylor.
Ingram Heating & Cooling LLC, 1508 Dana Debbie St., Jonesboro on April 14 by Luther F. Ingram.
Wewers Land Worx LLC, 3064 Craighead 905, Jonesboro on April 14 by Aaron T. Wewers.
Royalty Loyalty Laundry LLC, 3304 Kingbury St., Jonesboro on April 14 by Ashley Herron.
RestorFx NEA LLC, 2609 Harrison Cove, Jonesboro on April 14 by Michael Stevenson.
Duck Trucking Inc., 3205 Meador Road, Jonesboro on April 14 by Doug Bray.
3J Luxury Rentals LLC, 3528 Lake Pointe Drive, Jonesboro on April 14 by Kevin Lee Jones.
Crittenden County
TIK Studio LLC, 312 N. Missouri St., Unit 1, West Memphis on April 11 by Annie Ester.
C&D’s Fashion & Design LLC, 1405 Gail Lane, West Memphis on April 12 by Contrell Rogers.
Brewer Boys Trucking LLC, 805 S. 18th St., West Memphis on April 12 by Corey Brewer.
Arkansas Scrivener LLC, 610 Robinson Drive, Marion on April 12 by Tyler Ginn.
Hazel’s Soul Food & More Co., 157 Boston Cove, Marion on April 13 by Rickey McDaniel.
F&S Food Market Inc., 3225 E. Broadway Ave., West Memphis on April 13 by Mostofa Sarwar.
CDM Trucking LLC, 1508 E. Arrington Drive, West Memphis on April 13 by Cassandra Horns.
KMP Sweets &Things LLC, 310 Mid Continent Plaza, Unit 360, West Memphis on April 13 by Davis H. Lofin.
Their Fight is Our Fight Corp., 360 Garrison Ave., West Memphis on April 13 by Lauren Michelle Wilbon.
Cross County
Carlisle Land Management LLC, 131 W. Laurel St., Hickory Ridge on April 14 by Sam Carlisle.
Greene County
Extra Lives Arcades LLC, 2905 Stonegate Drive, Paragould on April 12 by Donnie Ray Smith Jr.
Debbie Smith LLC, 44 Enclave Circle, Paragould on April 13 by Deborah L. Smith.
Lawrence County
Cool Beans LLC, 268 Lawrence 223, Black Rock on April 14 by Erin Elizabeth James.
Mississippi County
Cornelia Estates LLC, 227 U.S. 61 South, Joiner, on April 11 by Michael Darnell Banks.
Carolyn’s Learning Center LLC, 412 W. Johnson Ave., Osceola on April 11 by Carolyn Alice Maynard.
Prude Land Holdings LLC, 319 Second St., Blytheville on April 12 by Jacob Holmes.
Poinsett County
NVE Group Global, Inc., 55599 Arkansas 14 East, Waldenburg on April 11 by John Robert Gunter.
Gray Outdoors Limited Co., 33570 Garrett Road, Marked Tree on April 12 by Richard Matthew Gray.
Sold by Simmons LLC, 13858 Woodruff Lane, Trumann on April 14 by Makayla Leann Simmons.
LKZ Investments LLC, 7939 Arkansas 163 South, Harrisburg on April 15 by Zachary McDaniel.
Randolph County
Matlock Real Estate Projects LLC, 2005 Blisswood St., Pocahontas on April 11 by Mike Matlock.
SWD’s Old Mad Pad LLC, 190 Teresa Lane, Pocahontas on April 13 by Pamela Annette Davis.
Sharp County
Recollet Investments LLC, 151 Liberty Hill Road, Highland on April 13 by Jim F Recollet.
