Clay County
Bouncy Boyz LLC, 711 W. Court St., Piggott on May 24 by Nicholas Prescott Maldonado.
Craighead County
Barton & Son Trucking LLC, 514 W. Washington Ave., Jonesboro on May 23 by Scott Hunter.
ZAB Holdings, 514 W. Washington Ave., Jonesboro on May 23 by Scott Hunter.
MEJ Lloyd Enterprises LLC, 1812 Ellen Drive, Jonesboro on May 23 by Aja Lloyd.
J-Ones Arts and Designs LLC, 3514 Galaxy St., Jonesboro on May 23 by Marissa Russell.
3111 Gillis Holdings LLC, 1335 E. Parker Road, Jonesboro on May 23 by Jim Gillis.
Fast Rollers LLC, 803 Minitre Drive, Jonesboro on May 24 by Jay Park.
Aircraft Mechanics Association off America LLC, 723 W. Washington Ave., Jonesboro on May 24 by Deanna Anderson.
Sharp Line Construction LLC, 273 Craighead 787, Jonesboro on May 24 by Mason Henry.
PMac2 LLC, 310 East St., Suite A, Jonesboro on May 24 by Robert S. Jones.
PMac1 LLC, 310 East St., Suite A, Jonesboro on May 24 by Robert S. Jones.
Duran Enterprise LLC, 2303 Stallings Lane, Suite A2, Jonesboro on May 24 by Elias Hernandez Jr.
Da Vinci Innovations Inc., 1327 W. Huntington Ave., Jonesboro on May 24 by Guy Pardew Jr.
Lockett’s of Love Home and Community Based Care LLC, 1030 Villa Drive, Jonesboro on May 25 by Princess Houston.
Eco Cleaning Agency LLC, 5400 Reed Drive, Jonesboro on May 25 by Suyapa Carmen Murphy.
Central Wash Group LLC, 310 East St., Suite A, Jonesboro on May 25 by Robert S. Jones.
Ron Hoops LLC, 710 Elizabeth Lane, Jonesboro on May 25 by Ida Friar.
ITH Investments, 514 W. Washington Ave., Jonesboro on May 26 by Scott Hunter.
Aldam Enterprises LLC, 2501 Eden Hills Lane, Jonesboro on May 26 by Alondra Pena Mercado.
LinkxNEA, LLC, 188 Craighead 7612, Brookland on May 26 by Courtney Jean Stewart.
Dilly Dally Holdings LLC, 4118 Peachtree Ave., Jonesboro on May 26 by Arthur Lee Wallace Jr.
Crittenden County
Holla at Yo Hauler Logistics LLC, 403 Tulane Drive, West Memphis on May 23 by Lynette Jones-Reed.
Da Chocolate City Lounge and Event Center LLC, 1701 E. Broadway, West Memphis on May 23 by Vashunda N. Watson.
Barlow’s Lawn Service LLC, 720 Oaklawn Drive, Marion on May 24 by Henry Barlow.
Cross County
Kenneth Hylle Farms LLC, 449 Cross 156, Wynne on May 23 by Kenneth Joseph Hylle.
Witcher Auctions Farm and Recreational Properties LLC, 2408 U.S. 64, Wynne on May 26 by Amanda Witcher.
Greene County
Loyd Financial Services LLC, 1711 Paragould Plaza Unit 179, Paragould on May 23 by Walter L. Usrey.
Arkansas CNA Tester LLC, 3902 Casey Lane, Paragould on May 24 by Pamela Nance.
Smitty’s Hauling LLC, 73 Greene 637, Paragould on May 24 by Michael Dale Wess.
SB Home Inspections LLC, 1200 Asa St., Paragould on May 25 by Samual David Bradley Jr.
Lawrence County
Jackson P.I. LLC, 560 Ridgecrest Drive, Walnut Ridge on May 24 by Thomas M. Jackson.
Arkansas Nurses Honor Guard, 213 W. Second St., Imboden on May 24 by Elsie Collins.
Abbyrose Diner LLC, 204 S. Crossroads, Hoxie on May 26 by Isaac Paul Lawson.
Mississippi County
Sun Up Grain LLC, 1900 N. Sixth St., Blytheville on May 25 by Erin L. Carrington.
PTV Construction Hauling and Materials Inc., 111 N. Brickey St., Osceola on May 25 by Chastity Beaudette.
Kings Events Center LLC, 404 Lockard, Blytheville on May 25 by Ramiro Reyes.
Poinsett County
Goodeward LLC, 416 Douglas St., Trumann on May 23 by Sara Goode.
Wild One Boutique LLC, 38726 Arkansas 308 East, Marked Tree on May 26 by Ashleigh Rece.
Poppa Stan’s Crawfish Inc., 17021 Arkansas 163, Harrisburg on May 26 by Stan C. Whitt.
Sharp County
Lala’s Equipment Rental LLC, 3539 Arkansas 167, Ash Flat on May 24 by Charlotte Newcom.
Clouse Construction LLC, 19 Pottawattamie Drive, Cherokee Village on May 26 by Nathaniel Ray Clouse.
