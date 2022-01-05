Clay County
Taylor’s Royal Flush Plumbing LLC, 208 Hope St., Corning on Dec. 30 by Matt Nicholas Taylor.
Craighead County
Premier Wine & Spirits LLC, 3000 Browns Lane, Jonesboro on Dec. 27 by Donald L. Parker II.
Providential Aviation LLC, 753 Sadie Lane, Jonesboro on Dec. 27 by Matthew Smith.
Mokon Properties LLC, 2799 Neely Road, Jonesboro on Dec. 27 by Ashley Keller.
Queen’s Palace Beauty Supply LLC, 1404 Golf Course Drive, Jonesboro on Dec. 27 by Queen E. Hill.
Ruby Pham Beauty Salon LLC, 3410 E. Johnson Ave., Unit D, Jonesboro on Dec. 27 by Thao Kim Doan.
Purspirit Cannabis Co. LLC, 3000 Browns Lane, Jonesboro on Dec. 28 by Donald L. Parker II.
Woo Trucking LLC, 3705 Churchill Drive, Jonesboro on Dec. 28 by Randy Demiro Wooten.
Willow Pond Statuary & Garden LLC, 190 Craighead 7802, Jonesboro on Dec. 28 by Brock Fletcher.
ANH Dog Services LLC, 173 Craighead 7710, Jonesboro on Dec. 28 by Alicia Nicole Hamlett.
Mixon Home Inspections LLC, 4716 Prospect Road, Jonesboro on Dec. 29 by Jackson Mixon.
Rich & Poor Clothing LLC, 2411 Mary Jane Drive, Jonesboro on Dec. 29 by Keenan Jones.
Rx Choice Insurance Agency LLC, 325 Southwest Drive, Suite A, Jonesboro on Dec. 30 by Jett Jones.
Sani-Techs Cleaning Services LLC, 1126 Sandino Drive, Jonesboro on Dec. 30 by Ragan Houston.
D&E Feed LLC, 414 Foster Drive, Jonesboro on Dec. 30 by Kelli Pruitt.
Take the Vacation LLC, 60 Craighead 7182, Jonesboro on Dec. 30 by Wesley Van Provence.
Crittenden County
Nesbitt Cleaning LLC, 364 Lucas Road, Crawfordsville on Dec. 27 by Kowon Nesbitt.
Heavy Hittaz Automotive LLC, 1503 E. Arrington Drive, West Memphis on Dec. 28 by Gerria Elaine Horton.
Annie Did My Hair & More LLC, 701 Johnson Drive, West Memphis on Dec. 28 by Annie Sapeka Mitchell.
JRuth LLC, 301 Balfour Road, West Memphis on Dec. 29 by Jacob Daniel Black.
Tell Time LLC, 1401 Marjorie Lane, West Memphis on Dec. 29 by Wikelmann Lebrun.
NIG Transit LLC, 835 Boulevard St. Germaine, Marion on Dec. 29 by Jaylon Gilmer.
TCJ Logistics LLC, 8723 Arkansas 77 North, Crawfordsville on Dec. 29 by Temirra Jones.
Fast Port Transport LLC, 1401 Marjorie Lane, West Memphis on Dec. 29 by Tameika Jennings.
Ask Vera Consultants LLC, 528 Rosemary Lane, West Memphis on Dec. 29 by Alisa Bledsoe Wilson.
Shana Leigh Properties LLC, 629 Koser Drive, Marion on Dec. 30 by Shana Small.
Reconstructing Our Communities Corp., 509 N. Seventh St., West Memphis on Dec. 30 by Angelitte Williams.
Cross County
Copperas Creek Investments LLC, 159 Murray Ave., Wynne on Dec. 28 by Blake Stricklin.
J. Holly Rentals LLC, 266 White Drive, Cherry Valley on Dec. 29 by Holly Melton.
Doss Investments LLC, 1107 Marion Drive, Wynne on Dec. 29 by Scott Doss.
Jackson County
JMME LLC, 8925 Arkansas 367 South, Tuckerman on Dec. 28 by Mandy Walker.
Lawrence County
Align Consulting LLC, 808 Florida St., Walnut Ridge on Dec. 27 by Crystal Sweeney.
Mississippi County
Decabata Construction LLC, 5078 Mississippi 128 East, Blytheville on Dec. 27 by Felma Iacampo.
Mississippi County Affordable Housing, Food & Energy Corp., 165 W. Circle Drive, Unit 11, Osceola on Dec. 27 by Lucinda L. Leonard.
Le Aries Properties LLC, 117 U.S. 61 South, Joiner on Dec. 28 by Leroy Gibson.
Wagmeister’s LLC, 1109 Wildwood Cove, Blytheville on Dec. 29 by Candas Richmond Bivens.
M&S Fadhel LLC, 625 E. Main St., Blytheville on Dec. 29 by Moheeb Fadhel.
Poinsett County
J&M Kelley Property Management LLC, 120 Brown Lane, Trumann on Dec. 28 by Justin Kelley.
K&B Investments LLC, 704 S. Main St., Harrisburg on Dec. 29 by Andrew Kyle Norris.
Sharp County
Pocahontas Livestock Auction Barn Inc., 241 West N&B Road, Evening Shade on Dec. 28 by Melanie Billingsley.
