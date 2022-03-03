Clay County
T&C Planting LLC, 6781 U.S. 62, Pollard on Feb. 24 by Stacey Little.
Craighead County
MT Real Estate Ventures LLC, 650 Craighead 759, Jonesboro on Feb. 21 by Timothy McNatt.
Frank’s Professional Painting LLC, 1208 Dana St., Jonesboro on Feb. 21 by Micaela Mendoza Mendoza.
Landof the Dresses LLC, 1208 Dana St., Jonesboro on Feb. 21 by Micaela Mendoza Mendoza.
Slayton Family Foundation, 309 Southwest Drive, Jonesboro on Feb. 21 by Joe Slayton.
Legacy Funeral Escort Service LLC, 6323 Arkansas 141 North, Jonesboro on Feb. 21 by Lisa A. Hathcoat.
One Massage & Aromatherapy Beauty Spa LLC, 1903 Grant Ave, Unit O, Jonesboro on Feb. 21 by Qingjuan Liao-Rpice.
R1 Lawncare LLC, 705 Park Ave., Jonesboro filed on Feb. 22 by Rodolfo Tovar.
Freakline Bully’z LLC, 1619 S. Church St., Jonesboro filed on Feb. 22 by Dominique Demardre Davis.
Designed by Bo LLC, 2505 Brooke McQueen Place, Jonesboro filed on Feb. 22 by Rosie Edwards.
Freeman Medical Systems LLC, 382 Craighead 911, Jonesboro filed on Feb. 22 by Gunner K. Freeman.
HB Pediatric Medical Holdings LLC, 2915 Browns Lane, Jonesboro filed on Feb. 22 by D. Chris Gardner.
Stacey’s Creation Corner LLC, 221 Greene 706, Jonesboro on Feb. 23 by Stacey Marie Okert.
JBM LLC, 109 N. Hickory St., Brookland on Feb. 23 by Jacob Bryan Metcalf.
Freightlink Logistics LLC, 201 W. Washington Ave., Suite 200, Jonesboro on Feb. 23 by Lance Ramthun.
Apolo Construction LLC, 2303 Stallings Lane, Suite A2, Jonesboro on Feb. 23 by Elias Hernandez Jr.
ATS Solutions Limited, 361 Southwest Drive, Jonesboro on Feb. 23 by Chandra Wheatley.
Live Oak Property Management LLC, 2404 Granite Pointe, Jonesboro on Feb. 23 by Sean O’Connell.
The Second Half Inc., 818 Brook Meadow Lane, Jonesboro on Feb. 23 by Earnestine Lincoln.
DRG Developments LLC, 415 Union St., Suite 200A, Jonesboro on Feb. 24 by Asa King.
UA Investments LLC, 5412 Wilderness Run, Jonesboro on Feb. 24 by Charlie Wood.
Wicked Customs LLC, 1804 Old Greensboro Road, Building B, Jonesboro on Feb. 24 by Todd Higginbotham.
Johnson Real Estate Group LLC, 1000 S. Caraway Road, Suite 101, Jonesboro on Feb. 24 by Danna Johnson.
Barbiesoddities LLC, 369 Craighead 390, Jonesboro on Feb. 24 by Barbara L. Rogers.
Vesica Group LLC, 415 Union St., Suite 200A, Jonesboro on Feb. 24 by, Asa King.
K2 Law PLC, 415 Union St., Suite 200A, Jonesboro on Feb. 24 by, Asa King.
Fashion Gods LLC, 3423 E. Highland Drive, Unit B, Jonesboro on Feb. 24 by Jamilah Dixon.
Crittenden County
Speak Lawncare & Lawn Maintenance LLC, 812 Briarcliff Road, West Memphis on Feb. 21 by Collin Speak.
Eden House Nonemergency Medical Transportation LLC, 120 W. Tyler Ave., Suite 300, West Memphis filed on Feb. 22 by Ricc Griffin.
Tornado Cleaning LLC, 417 S. 11th St., West Memphis on Feb. 23 by Levi Williams.
Cross County
KMAC Holdings LLC, 808 U.S. 64 East, Wynne filed on Feb. 22 by Mary Ann Weatherford.
Paden Ball Farms LLC, 640 Falls Blvd N, Wynne on Feb. 24 by Michael Paden Ball.
Greene County
M&M Public Safety LLC, 202 Linwood Drive, Paragould on Feb. 21 by Mandi Jernigan.
Tansil Racing LLC, 2607 Alexander Circle, Paragould filed on Feb. 22 by Heather Melton.
Bacargy Construction LLC, 1209 Cole St., Paragould on Feb. 23 by Jose Garcia.
Choose Health with Coach Sarah LLC, 700 Greene 834, Paragould on Feb. 23 by Sarah Hawkins.
Manifest Gr8Ness LLC, 1102 Ava Lane, Paragould on Feb. 24 by Harry D. Neal Jr.
Wide Open Automotive LLC, 110 Greene 793, Paragould on Feb. 24 by Elijah Nathanial Myatt.
Lawrence County
Hicks Family Ag LLC, 1741 Arkansas 91, Walnut Ridge on Feb. 21 by Cole Hicks.
Hog Wild Farms LLC, 1741 Arkansas 91, Walnut Ridge on Feb. 21 by Cole Hicks.
Hicks Chick Farms LLC, 1722 Arkansas 91, Walnut Ridge on Feb. 21 by Audrey Jane Hicks.
A&R Roots LLC, 1741 Arkansas 91, Walnut Ridge on Feb. 21 by Rob Hicks.
T. Holder Spreading LLC, 775 Arkansas 25, Strawberry filed on Feb. 22 by Tyler Lane Holder.
Mississippi County
Wallace Construction LLC, 1005 Park Lane, Blytheville on Feb. 21 by Robert Wallace.
Exclusive Beverage Rentals LLC, 107 Roselawn Drive, Osceola filed on Feb. 22 by Sheila Holmes.
Mona Nissi Salon & Suites LLC, 104 Chesterfield St., Blytheville on Feb. 23 by Ramona Goplhin-Webb.
The Vintage Bee LLC, 223 W. Main St., Blytheville on Feb. 23 by Melissa Kaye Gray.
Alhambra Orchards and Apiary LLC, 5172 Arkansas 137 Spur North, Blytheville on Feb. 23 by Scott Emery Gothard.
YJ Beauty Corp., 308 N. Sixth St., Blytheville on Feb. 24 by Deok H. Han.
Poinsett County
Tag the Art Girl LLC, 308 Poplar Road, Marked Tree filed on Feb. 22 by Lisa Marie Hutchens.
S N & G Professional LLC, 156 S. Willow Ave., Trumann on Feb. 24 by Denise Williams.
Randolph County
Blackwell Poultry Farm LLC, 551 Tucker Road, Maynard on Feb. 24 by Mark Blackwell.
Big Buddy Trucking LLC, 5760 Arkansas 251, Pocahontas on Feb. 24 by Casandra Denece Duran.
Sharp County
Big Otter Creek Properties LLC, 249 Iroquois Drive, Cherokee Village on Feb. 23 by Jonathan Rhodes.
