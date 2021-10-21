Clay County
Ronnie Holmes LLC, 584 N. Royal Ave., Piggott on Oct. 12 by Ronnie Holmes.
Craighead County
Mint Co. LLC, 514 W. Washington Ave., Jonesboro on Oct. 11 by Scott Hunter.
Icy Cold Records LLC, 1605 Broadmoor Road, Jonesboro on Oct. 11 by Garrick B. Jackson.
Haylie’s Home Cleaning LLC, 2729 S. Culberhouse St., Jonesboro on Oct. 11 by Haylie Moore.
Mercenary Pest Control LLC, 4712 Ocean Drive, Jonesboro on Oct. 12 by Bryan Kyle Bedwell.
Community Grant Solutions LLC, 3133 Sistine Chapel Circle, Jonesboro on Oct. 12 by Jennifer Moore.
Tall Tree Farms LLC, 647 Craighead 132, Bono, on Oct. 12 by Scott Gauntt.
King’s Best Auto Group Inc., 1001 Brownstone Drive, Jonesboro on Oct. 12 by Gregory Ota.
Dog Empire LLC, 5208 Shasta Drive, Jonesboro on Oct. 12 by Brandi A. Tart.
RNR Elizabethtown LLC, 3000 Browns Lane, Jonesboro on Oct. 13 by Donald L. Parker II.
I-555 Holdings LLC, 740 Southwest Drive, Jonesboro on Oct. 13 by Ronald S. Burnett Jr.
MJ Dirt & Gravel LLC, 3995 Arkansas 163, Jonesboro on Oct. 14 by Martha K. Islas.
Tannenbaum Lodge Housse LLC, 1503 E. Nettleton Ave., Jonesboro on Oct. 14 by Beth A. Damphousse.
Lungerlock CF, LLC, 5216 Dale Drive, Jonesboro on Oct. 14 by Andrew Bryant Lung.
Clark Up ‘N Smoke LLC, 126 Craighead 4282, Jonesboro on Oct. 15 by Jamesenna Deanne Clark.
Solstice Love LLC, 3507 Quail Ridge Road, Jonesboro on Oct. 15 by Amber Gschwend.
Crittenden County
G&G Wilson Trucking LLC, 398 Oak Creek Road, West Memphis on Oct. 11 by Glenn Wilson.
K&K Turman LLC, 1468 Mudline Road, Proctor on Oct. 11 by Katherine Koons.
Ms. E’s Creations LLC, 352 Garrison Ave., Unit 2, West Memphis on Oct. 12 by Evelyn Evans.
C&V Auto Sales LLC, 111 S. Fifth St., Suite 2, West Memphis on Oct. 13 by Curtis Gray.
Zaptoon LLC, 208 Ross Ave., West Memphis on Oct. 14 by Jose Zapata.
Washington Global Sales & Services LLC, 811 Greenock Way, Marion on Oct. 14 by Cortez Washington.
Cross County
Crowley’s Ridge Meat Co. LLC, 175A Cross 324, Cherry Valley on Oct. 11 by David Carwell.
Veracruz LLC, 203 C E Brawner Road, Wynne on Oct. 11 by Savannah Panzo.
WAK Land Co. LLC, 2408 U.S. 64, Wynne on Oct. 12 by Amanda Witcher.
Kevin Leray Sanders Auto Sales LLC, 526 W. Union Ave., Wynne on Oct. 14 by Kevin L. Sanders.
Studio B’s LLC, 3496 Arkansas 284, Wynne on Oct. 15 by Elizabeth Bell.
Greene County
Property Research Hub LLC, 518 Greene 417, Marmaduke on Oct. 12 by Angie Goldsmith.
Genealogy Society of Craighead County Arkansas, 1307 Barton Lane, Paragould on Oct. 13 by Deanna Ketcher.
Lawrence County
Master’s Touch Remodeling LLC, 106 N.W. Randolph St., Hoxie on Oct. 12 by Pauline Ann Salinas.
Mississippi County
C 4 Yo Self Beauty Salon LLC, P.O. Box 401, Osceola on Oct. 11 by Sharon Kimbrough.
Digitalkey LLC, 103 W. Main St., Unit 427, Blytheville on Oct. 13 by Chad Tappe.
Poinsett County
Cook & Associates LLC, 809 W. Main St., Suite A, Trumann on Oct. 11 by John Cook.
Robert Smith Trucking LLC, 30652 Arkansas 69 East, Trumann on Oct. 13 by Stella Smith.
All Phase Cleanouts & Liquidations LLC, 705 E. Jackson St., Harrisburg on Oct. 13 by Lucas Tapia.
Byrd Agri Sales LLC, 22696 Pineview Road, Trumann on Oct. 14 by William Jacob Byrd.
Randolph County
Chef D’z Grab ‘N Go LLC, 2357 Country Club Road, Pocahontas on Oct. 15 by Donald J. Smith.
NOTW Investments LLC, 580 Lakewood Cove, Pocahontas on Oct. 15 by Krysten Stasny.
Sharp County
Sharp Minds Design LLC, 1796 U.S. 62/412, Highland on Oct. 11 by Heather Sharp.
Evening Shade Department of Public Safety Auxiliary, 200 School St., Evening Shade on Oct. 13 by Lonnie Haley.
