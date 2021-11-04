Clay County
Veterans Memorial Park Association Inc., 409 S. Stewart St., Rector on Oct. 25 by Crystal Williams.
B&M Rental Properties LLC, 261 Clay 151, Corning on Oct. 26 by Matthew Conway.
Craighead County
PopUp Movie LLC, 5517 Timber Creek Lane, Jonesboro on Oct. 25 by Faith Winn Coke.
Landon’s Loving Care LLC, 1121 Mays Lane, Jonesboro on Oct. 25 by Pamela Landon.
Anthem Properties Serenity Arkansas LLC, 3910 Harrisburg Road, Jonesboro on Oct. 25 by William Andrews.
OLH Enterprises Inc., 3806 School St., Jonesboro on Oct. 25 by Olga Hernandez.
Cub’s Kids’ Boutique LLC, 1513 Matlock Drive, Jonesboro on Oct. 25 by Shericka L. Davis.
Sanchez Services LLC, 310 East St., Suite A, Jonesboro on Oct. 26 by Pamela A. Haun.
Gutierrez Quality Siding LLC, 2303 Stallings Lane, Suite A2, Jonesboro on Oct. 26 by Elias Hernandez Jr.
G-Bravo Quality Construction LLC, 2303 Stallings Lane, Suite A2, Jonesboro on Oct. 26 by Elias Hernandez Jr.
Gracefully Gifted Braid Booth Etc. LLC, 132 N. Fisher St., Jonesboro on Oct. 27 by Elena Joyner.
The Design Center LLC, 3700 Aggie Road, Jonesboro on Oct. 28 by Michael Stinnett.
PKM Properties LLC, 4808 Glenneagles Drive, Jonesboro on Oct. 28 by Preston Million.
Moon Crater Coffee LLC, 3101 Carnaby St., Apt. E101, Jonesboro on Oct. 28 by Caleb Raney Rogers.
Wright at Home Senior Care LLC, 1921 Brookhaven Road, Jonesboro on Oct. 28 by Shelia A. Wright.
Silas Repair & Performance LLC, 3918 Griggs Ave., Jonesboro on Oct. 28 by Jean Paul.
Kiddo Weirdo Co., 859 E. Main St., Unit I, Jonesboro on Oct. 28 by Antoine L. Smith Jr.
Jamison Trucking LLC, 2905-B E. Nettleton Ave., Jonesboro on Oct. 28 by Sophia Vu.
Exquisite Skin & Lash LLC, 250 Craighead 855, Caraway on Oct. 28 by Jamie L. Brown.
Lorac LLC, 3606 Lafayette Lane, Jonesboro on Oct. 29 by Carol Barber.
Snow Capital LLC, 790 Brownwood Circle, Jonesboro on Oct. 29 by Blake Snow.
Crittenden County
El Gran Sombrero LLC, 107 Sherwood Cove, Marion on Oct. 25 by Jessica Robinson.
The Depot Pizzeria LLC, 1 Alta Vista Drive, Marion on Oct. 25 by Ross Hensley.
Leonard & J Trucking LLC, 126 Royal St., Earle on Oct. 25 by Leonard Price.
Ivy’s Pawtique & More LLC, 1506 W. Barton Ave., West Memphis on Oct. 25 by Cayla Alexis Farmer.
ABH Haulers LLC, 191 N. George Circle, Marion on Oct. 26 by Alred Bernard Hardin.
Demtar Inc., 2925 Church St., West Memphis on Oct. 26 by Cedric Harris.
First Choice Mobile Medical Corp., 1307 Wingate Cove, West Memphis on Oct. 28 by Nikita Coleman-Smith.
Prevail’s Elite Arts LLC, 513 W. Oliver Ave., West Memphis on Oct. 29 by Isreal Mileage.
Cross County
Randal Greenbrier Arkansas LLC, 1726 Fox Run Drive, Wynne on Oct. 25 by Hemang R. Patel.
Greenbrier Real Estate LLC, 1726 Foxrun Drive, Wynne on Oct. 25 by Hemang R. Patel.
Porter West Mercantile LLC, 9 Cross 744, Wynne on Oct. 29 by Emily Burns.
H & F Medical Solutions LLC, 201 Shawnee St., Wynne on Oct. 29 by Felicia Nicole Smith.
Greene County
Gella Properties LLC, 203 S. Pruett St., Paragould on Oct. 27 by Lee Ann Copeland.
Stylin with Fashion Queenz LLC, 405 Landrum Lane, Paragould on Oct. 28 by Angel Jackson.
Woodlane Capital LLC, 414 W. Court St., Paragould on Oct. 28 by Robert F. Thompson.
Jackson County
Latasha Wakefield-Robinson Renovations LLC, 500 Hirsch St., Newport on Oct. 28 by Latasha Robinson.
Car Pick LLC, 1805 McLarty Drive, Newport on Oct. 29 by Sadeq M Sharhan.
Mississippi County
M&T Creations & More LLC, 701 N.E. Parkway Drive, Blytheville on Oct. 26 by Myra Contreras.
Osceola Technical Rescue Inc., 200 N. Carthon Drive, Osceola on Oct. 27 by Peter Hill.
Mississippi County Community Baptist Church, 415 E. Bard Ave., Unit 2, Osceola on Oct. 28 by Laveil Rucker.
Pugh Enterprises LLC, 1531 Holly St., Blytheville on Oct. 28 by Thomas Earl Pugh Jr.
Baratelli Social LLC, 318 W. Hale Ave., Osceola on Oct. 29 by Philip Baratelli.
Poinsett County
Centennial Rentals LLC, 12893 Maple Grove Lane, Trumann on Oct. 25 by Beth Hervey.
Carson Lake Family Farms LLC, 37311 Highway 322, Tyronza on Oct. 26 by Herrick Norcross.
Firetext Dispatch Solutions Inc., 809 W. Main St., Trumann on Oct. 28 by John Cook.
Randolph County
Baby Needs LLC, 1004 S. Park St., Pocahontas on Oct. 25 by Amy Courter.
Speedbuggy Express LLC, 1200 Timber Pointe Circle, Pocahontas on Oct. 28 by Christy Benson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.