Craighead County
Ramuk LLC, 2113 Browns Lane, Unit F6, Jonesboro on July 12 by Gopal Kumar.
EMH Exchange LLC, 310 East St., Suite A, Jonesboro on July 12 by Warren Curt Hawkins.
TM5NEA LLC, 4118 Peachtree Ave., Jonesboro on July 12 by Shania Hurst McLennan.
Breaking Boundaries Painting & Handyman Services LLC, 7252 Craighead 333, Jonesboro on July 12 by Jerry Grass.
Students That Excel Enrichment Program, 4613 E. Nettleton Ave., Jonesboro on July 12 by Wendy Gentry Goodlow.
Jonesboro Center for Lip & Tongue Ties LLC, 1620 Hillside Drive, Jonesboro on July 12 by Clemmisa Harris.
Stickee Nickee Sweets & Treats LLC, 200 Lamesa St., Jonesboro on July 12 by Erin Marlowe.
Stella Productions LLC, 4125 Stephanie Lane, Jonesboro on July 13 by Sandra Woodard.
Legacy Air LLC, 1901 E. Nettleton Ave., Jonesboro on July 13 by Courtney Watkins.
Fa Qui LLC, 3000 Browns Lane, Jonesboro on July 13 by Ronald S. Burnett Jr.
Jettinus Logistics LLC, 195 Craighead 407, Jonesboro on July 13 by Jerred B. Hicks.
Functional Momma LLC, 1826 James St., Jonesboro on July 13 by Amanda Griffin.
Integrity Managed Care Inc., 902 Chestnut St., Jonesboro on July 13 by Kelly Grojean Sr.
Mallard Properties LLC, 1720 S. Caraway Road, Suite 3070, Jonesboro on July 14 by Hunter Hinton.
Flatland Farm Co. LLC, 304 W. Kentucky St., Caraway on July 14 by Kevin Tucker.
Esthetique LLC, 2315 Boydston St., Jonesboro on July 14 by Megan Lamb.
Tactical Towing LLC, 901 E. Craighead Forest Road, Jonesboro on July 14 by Tamar Ranardo Brown.
Rebekah’s Homes LLC, 2802 Pebble Creek Cove, Jonesboro on July 14 by Trey McKee.
DH Builder LLC, 4266 Farmington Cove, Jonesboro on July 14 by Haige Ding.
EDA Delivery Group LLC, 1300 Links Drive, Unit 9, Jonesboro on July 15 by Erica Atkins.
1471 South Shiloh LLC, 3000 Browns Lane, Jonesboro on July 15 by Donald L. Parker II.
EA Depot Enterprise LLC, 1300 Links Drive, Unit 9, Jonesboro on July 15 by Erica Atkins.
The Diner at Brookland LLC, 6323 Arkansas 141 North, Jonesboro on July 15 by Lisa A. Hathcoat.
Mind, Body & Soul Wellness LLC, 2304 Westminster Way, Jonesboro on July 15 by Rebecca Platt.
Crittenden County
A&W Roadside Assistance LLC, 1009 N. Roselawn Drive, West Memphis on July 12 by Anthony Cord Young.
Tri-State Investments Co., 319 Powell St., Marion on July 12 by Eddie Craig.
McGraw Heirs Farm LLC, 123 W. Broadway St., West Memphis on July 13 by Joe Rogers.
CCSV Properties LLC, 306 S. Rhodes St., West Memphis on July 13 by Stacy Black.
Anderson Investments & Sales Inc., 593 E. Broadway St., West Memphis on July 13 by Marvin Anderson.
Bunny Malkavian Photography LLC, 818 Boulevard Orleans St., Marion on July 14 by Alison Rose Rushing.
Tovah Logistics LLC, 310 Geelan Drive, Marion on July 14 by Linda Wilson.
Moe Braids LLC, 1021 Proctor Road, Suite 1, Proctor on July 14 by Monesha Chism.
I Work for You LLC, 504 Belvedere Drive, West Memphis on July 14 by Anna M. Sibley.
Pirani Investments LLC, 335 Block St., Marion on July 14 by Mark A. Pirani.
Pulliaum Transport LLC, 1616 E. Barton Ave., West Memphis on July 15 by Marcus Pulliaum.
Carey Equipment Leasing Co. LLC, 303 Burns Cove, Marion on July 15 by Ryan Jacob Carey.
Phoenix Rising Childcare LLC, 338 Stonebrook Loop, Unit A, Marion on July 15 by Calysia Shenae Franklin.
Tina’s Private Adult Daycare LLC, 911 N. Roselawn Drive, West Memphis on July 15 by Tina M. Hall.
Grand Transportation LLC, 644 Riverwest Circle, Marion on July 15 by Felicia Nicks Speaks.
Girldad Bookkeeping & Payroll LLC, 312 N. Missouri St., Unit 1, West Memphis on July 16 by Anthony Ester.
Queen’s Cleaning LLC, 215 Anna Lane, West Memphis on July 16 by Justin Stokes.
Short & Stocky Kennels LLC, 215 Anna Lane, West Memphis on July 16 by Justin Stokes.
World of Sweets LLC, 3041 Gammon Road, Marion on July 16 by Angelina G. Mangum.
McClure Transportation LLC, 401 E. Brinkley Loop, Unit 4, Marion on July 16 by Cortez McClure.
Cross County
D.C. Exodus LLC, 616 W. Merriman Ave., Wynne on July 12 by Donald Ray Cody Jr.
Lighting Style Transportation LLC, 2544 Arkansas 284, Wynne on July 13 by Elvin Dewayne Gibbs III.
Three C’s Shop LLC, 609 Merriman Ave., Wynne on July 15 by Whitney Jones.
Greene County
Delta Snacks & Vending LLC, 2091 Cambridge Drive, Paragould on July 13 by Jerri Ann Blue.
White Oak Ridge Farms LLC, 171 Greene 7242, Paragould on July 13 by Lauren Cude.
GCT Grinding LLC, 202 Linwood Drive, Paragould on July 15 by Shannon Masingale.
Jackson County
Bluejay Enterprises LLC, 455 N. Main St., Grubbs on July 15 by Kerri Lewellyn.
Lawrence County
Pattillo Catering LLC, 188 S. Main St., Sedgwick on July 14 by Jerry Shane Pattillo.
Hatfield Hall LLC, 210 W. Main St., Walnut Ridge on July 16 by Nancy Lauren Hall.
Mississippi County
Precision Plumbing & Remodeling of Blytheville LLC, 1111 Willow Creek Road, Blytheville on July 12 by Jordan Farrow.
Milan’s Coin Laundry LLC, 1080 W. Keiser Ave., Osceola on July 12 by Mohammed Akhunji.
TSR, LLC, 5996 Arkansas 77 North, Leachville on July 12 by Hugh Rose.
Buffalo Island Laundry LLC, 110 E. Ninth St., Leachville on July 12 by Mark Thrasher.
Southern Yankee Travels LLC, 6498 U.S. 61 North, Blytheville on July 13 by Polly Thomas.
EZ Market Inc., 1044 Chickasawba St., Blytheville on July 13 by Mysa Aldabashi.
Preachboi & Ty Promotions LLC, 105 E. Shadow Lane, Osceola on July 13 by Tyrone Smith.
HOPE Hearing, Offering, Partnering, Empowering Inc., 108 Circle Drive, Osceola on July 13 by Gregory Baker.
Sonja’s Son LLC, 1309 N. Lee Circle, Blytheville on July 13 by Deatrick Carter.
Play Therapy & Home Health Services Inc., 105, E. Shadow Lane, Osceola on July 15 by Sheena Stringer.
SMS Beauty & Brains Healthwear LLC, 1140 Ohio St., Blytheville on July 15 by Starlia M. Spinks.
Baratelli Steel Horse LLC, 318 W. Hale Ave., Osceola on July 15 by Phillip Baratelli.
Baratelli the Exchange LLC, 318 W. Hale Ave., Osceola on July 15 by Phillip Baratelli.
Baratelli Shared Services LLC, 318 W. Hale Ave., Osceola on July 15 by Phillip Baratelli.
Towhead Trucking LLC, 214 Degaris St., Leachville on July 16 by Randall Johnson.
Street Guerrillas LLC, 400 Cedar Lane, Blytheville on July 16 by Dequeshia Prude-Wheeler.
Poinsett County
Beyond Basic Fabrication LLC, 21827 Arkansas 214, Harrisburg on July 15 by Dylan Wallace.
T’Roy Food Truck LLC, 423 Thompson St., Lepanto on July 15 by Rashad Madden.
Randolph County
Squaw City Rentals LLC, 402 Ridge Road, Pocahontas on July 15 by Paul Dawson.
BKF Trucking LLC, 2009 Blisswood St., Pocahontas on July 16 by Bryan K. Farmer.
Sharp County
Godav LLC, 29 Keno Drive, Cherokee Village on July 13 by Joan M. Davis.
C&E Logistics Inc., 103 James Road, Hardy on July 14 by Myranda Hobbs.
