Clay County
A&M Agcomm LLC, 2660 Clay 431, Corning on Aug. 8 by Heather Tarno.
A&M Agcomm LLC, 2660 Clay 431, Corning on Aug. 8 by Heather Tarno.
Project Care of Jonesboro, 300 S. Church St., Jonesboro on Aug. 8 by Shelly Anderson.
Mayor’s Youth Advancement Council, 300 S. Church St., Jonesboro on Aug. 8 by Shelly Anderson.
The Art of Healing Counseling Center, 3101 Carnaby St., Jonesboro on Aug. 8 by Angela Stillwell.
Firm Foundation Nutrition Counseling PLLC, 298 Craighead 368, Jonesboro on Aug. 8 by Kaila Rennae Henick.
Monopolia LLC, 1300 S. Church St., Unit S7, Jonesboro on Aug. 8 by Maxim Dyogtev.
Aloha Heat and Air and Property Maintenance LLC, 100 Eugene Cove, Bay on Aug. 9 by Travis Davis.
Black Bolt Delivery LLC, 5312 Deerfield Drive, Jonesboro on Aug. 9 by Cory Brigham.
Big Easy Catering LLC, 1814 Wilkins Ave., Jonesboro on Aug. 9 by Damian Christopher Sylve.
901 Parties Dining and Catering LLC, 416 Beasley Road, Proctor on Aug. 8 by Nyree Laverne Levy.
Around the Way Detailing LLC, 166 Anna Lane, West Memphis on Aug. 8 by Sedrick Harper Jr.
L&M Transport and Delivery LLC, 758 W. McAuley Drive, West Memphis on Aug. 9 by Lamarcus Jackson.
The Freight Brokers LLC, 416 Beasley Road, Proctor on Aug. 9 by Ronald Eugene Levy Jr.
Phlex Diversified Services Inc., 717 E. Broadway St., West Memphis on Aug. 9 by Lawrence H. Brown.
Hailey-May Property Group LLC, 6902 Deerwood Drive, Paragould on Aug. 8 by Taylor Jackson May.
Healthy Ripples Inc., 2200 Grecian Lane, Unit 1, Paragould on Aug. 9 by Stephen Northcutt.
Bayird Air Inc., 202 Linwood Drive, Paragould on Aug. 9 by Mandi Jernigan.
CGP Capital Investments LLC, 2200 Grecian Lane, Unit 1, Paragould on Aug. 10 by Stephen Northcutt.
Rav-Line LLC, 101 Marion Circle, Osceola on Aug. 9 by Tiffany Hooks.
Core CNC Machining LLC, 225 Quincy Circle, Trumann on Aug. 8 by Steven Don May.
