Clay County
Corning Samaritan Services Inc., 308 Crafton St., Corning on Nov. 17 by Randal Lee Coleman.
Corning Samaritan Services Inc., 308 Crafton St., Corning on Nov. 17 by Randal Lee Coleman.
Cheers Unlimited Inc., 3406 Willow Road, Jonesboro on Nov. 14 by Curtis Carter.
Jesus and David Construction LLC, 2303 Stalling Lane, Unit A2, Jonesboro on Nov. 14 by Elias Hernandez Jr.
Blazer Basketball Boosters, 5903 Friendship Circle, Jonesboro on Nov. 17 by Randy Reynolds.
Midsouth Tackle LLC, 128 Craighead 108, Jonesboro on Nov. 18 by Phyllis Hudson.
NEA Quality Heat and Air LLC, 111 E. Huntington Ave., Suite C, Jonesboro on Nov. 18 by J. Chad Owens.
Pecos Land Co. LLC, 2191 Arkansas 158 South, Lake City on Nov. 18 by Paul McAnally.
LC Cattle Co. LLC, 329 Emma Drive, Brookland on Nov. 18 by Sunni Comstock Adams.
Speedy Deliveries LLC, 311 E. Oak Ave., Jonesboro on Nov. 18 by Gary Landrum.
Recovery Inc, 2901 W. Washington Ave., Jonesboro on Nov. 18 by Pete Murphy.
Kipam Solutions LLC, 211 Swepston Drive, Marion on Nov. 14 by Kenneth Kipkulei.
Tsalach Management LLC, 823 Belle Rive Drive, Marion on Nov. 16 by Sharon Nesbitt.
Families First Foundation, 916 E. Bridges Ave., Wynne on Nov. 15 by Bill Wheeler.
Families First Action Committee, 1490 N. Killough Road, Wynne on Nov. 15 by Bill Wheeler.
Robinson Rentals Reverse Exchange LLC, 1211 W. Court St., Paragould on Nov. 16 by Chris Scott Robinson.
Newport Land Co. Inc., 2808 Stewart St., Newport on Nov. 14 by Dennis Michael M Haigwood.
Giles Spur Farms LLC, 1421 Arkansas 34, Walnut Ridge on Nov. 15 by Cade Crisler.
Beauty for Ashes Ministries, 467 Arkansas 25, Saffell on Nov. 16 by Matthew Donnell.
Denton and Denton Fish Farms LLC, 605 S. Illinois Ave., Harrisburg on Nov. 17 by Michael C. Denton.
Farley’s Arkansas Pondstockers Inc., 605 S. Illinois Ave., Harrisburg on Nov. 17 by Michael C. Denton.
J Squared Design and Development LLC, 37 Kere Trace, Cherokee Village on Nov. 17 by James Robert Macom.
