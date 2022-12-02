Craighead County
Spurlock-Miller Farm LLC, 2770 Arkansas 158, Bay on Nov. 22 by William W. Spurlock.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Rain showers early becoming more intermittent for the afternoon. High 52F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Showers this evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: December 2, 2022 @ 5:32 am
Spurlock-Miller Farm LLC, 2770 Arkansas 158, Bay on Nov. 22 by William W. Spurlock.
Brown Cat Logistic Solutions, LLC, 407 S. Main St., Jonesboro on Nov. 23 by Mike Cone.
Cook’s Homestyle Cooking LLC, 612 Langville St., Wynne on Nov. 21 by Tory Glasper.
Salt Worship, 86 Lawrence 207, Imboden on Nov. 21 by Casey Turner.
Life Springs Christian Counseling Inc., 501 Marr Lane, Blytheville on Nov. 22 by Dale Dean Ruddick.
Robert Nolte Trucking LLC, 403 Deshaw Trail, Pocahontas on Nov. 22 by Robert Allen Nolte.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.