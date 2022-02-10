Clay County
First Hill Farm LLC, 2660 Clay 341, Piggott on Feb. 2 by Carol Elizabeth Daffron.
Craighead County
Monster Automotive & Detail LLC, 1619 S. Church St., Jonesboro on Jan. 31 by Jerome Dale.
ACL Custom Hauling LLC, 169 Arkansas 139 South, Monette on Jan. 31 by Ray Anthony Petty.
MUNC Construction LLC, , 2303 Stallings Lane, Suite A2, Jonesboro on Feb. 1 by Elias Hernandez.
April’s Notary Services LLC, 110 S. Hunter Lane, Jonesboro on Feb. 1 by April Yarbrough.
GDF Investments LLC, 3000 Browns Lane, Jonesboro on Feb. 2 by Donald L. Parker II.
J. Scott Transportation LLC, 99 Brookland St., Unit 4, Brookland on Feb. 2 by Jason Scott.
Sunrise Oil LLC, 3019 Vista Court, Jonesboro on Feb. 3 by Denver Dudley.
CEFRE, LLC, 139 Southwest Drive, Jonesboro on Feb. 3 by Chris E. Fowler.
P3 Strategies LLC, 361 Southwest Drive, Jonesboro on Feb. 3 by Colby Parker.
MPF, LLC, 335 W. Parker Road, Jonesboro on Feb. 3 by Mark P. Fowler.
34 Moonbeam LLC, 1600 Cooper Lane, Jonesboro on Feb. 3 by Cindy Cooper.
K&L Investments & Logistics LLC, 4513 Willow Pointe Drive, Jonesboro on Feb. 3 by Ladavion Wonsley.
Conrad Club LLC, 1000 Windover Road, Suite C, Jonesboro on Feb. 3 by Cade Wilson.
Apple Blossom Baking Co. LLC, 101 Holmes Road, Apt. 6, Jonesboro on Feb. 3 by Clinton Aaron Roberts.
NEA Closets LLC, 1703 Fourth St., Lake City on Feb. 3 by Chad Moody.
Keystone Land Management LLC, 304 W. Kentucky St., Caraway on Feb. 3 by Kevin Todd Tucker.
Rehl Designs LLC, 2300 Rozanne Drive, Jonesboro on Feb. 4 by Jennifer Boling.
Ambrocio Quality Flooring LLC, 2303 Stallings Lane, Suite A2, Jonesboro on Feb. 4 by Elias Hernandez.
Crittenden County
The Spice Network LLC, 1102 Rich Road, West Memphis on Jan. 31 by Donald Wayne Turner Jr.
Life Savers Healthcare Training LLC, 204 S. Second St., West Memphis on Feb. 2 by Barbara McCoy.
Inri Fashion LLC, 1304 Wingate Cove, West Memphis on Feb. 2 by Shakia Couch.
Da P Transportation LLC, 851 Bayou Vista Drive, Marion on Feb. 2 by Carnell Banks.
He’s Incredible Mobile Detailing LLC, 804 Bayou Cove, Marion on Feb. 3 by Kevin P. Wilson.
Cross County
Atled Agronomics LLC, 26 South Ridge Circle, Wynne on Feb. 2 by Johnathon Morris.
Reeds Investments Inc., 817 W. Mulberry Ave., Wynne on Feb. 3 by Christopher Joseph Reed.
Greene County
Flatt Flying LLC, 906 Garrison Lane, Paragould on Jan. 31 by John Flatt.
MCL Adventures LLC, 217 S. Pruett St., Paragould on Feb. 1 by Christen Ann Parten.
Kenny’s Painting & Renovations LLC, 3203 Hidden Trace, Paragould on Feb. 1 by Kenneth Bearden.
RW Enterprises LLC, 476 Greene 743, Paragould on Feb. 2 by Randi Hutchison.
Jackson County
Gumbo Ridge Planting Inc., 3128 Jackson 120, Newport on Jan. 31 by Harold D. Miller.
Lawrence County
D2L Ministries, 402 Ward St., Hoxie on Jan. 31 by William Herschel Anglin.
Mississippi County
Sanders Documentation Preparation LLC, 388 N. Hollywood Ave., Blytheville on Jan. 31 by Latonya Rashael Sanders.
Osceola Property Management LLC, 111 N. Brickey St., Osceola on Feb. 3 by Chastity Beaudette.
Mid-America Transport LLC, 103 Jenny Lane, Leachville on Feb. 4 by Tiffany L. Fletcher.
Poinsett County
Sharee & Scott United LLC, 816 N. Ozark Ave., Trumann on Jan. 31 by Logan Moon.
Whitfield Transport LLC, 1130 Elm St., Marked Tree on Jan. 31 by Ira Lee Whitfield Jr.
Matt Henry Farms LLC, 34501 Capps Road, Marked Tree on Feb. 2 by Matt Henry.
Sharp County
Greg & Isaac’s Custom Carpentry LLC, 78 Highland Park Drive, Hardy on Feb. 1 by Gregory Scott Branscum.
