Clay County
BCH Aerial LLC, 1305 Clay 445, Pollard on June 21 by David Hill.
Craighead County
Amgo Aviation LLC, 3520 Preston Oaks Drive, Jonesboro on June 20 by Bradley Bibb.
Stricklin Lawn Care LLC, 992 Craighead 730, Jonesboro on June 20 by Russell Wayne Stricklin.
Sportsman’s Southern Liquor LLC, 2604 Harrison Cove, Jonesboro on June 21 by Akshay Kumar.
NEA Handyman LLC, 39 Craighead 100, Unit 203, Bono on June 22 by Jacob Shuler.
The Village at Plumb Point LLC, 2506 W. Washington Ave., Jonesboro on June 22 by Guy Pardew.
Delta Dirt LMS LLC, 3101 Dan Ave., Jonesboro on June 22 by Weston Lee Curtner.
Veeo LLC, 187 Craighead 7599, Jonesboro on June 22 by Mark Allan Haney.
Harris & Smith LLC, 918 Marcom Drive, Jonesboro on June 23 by Allen Ray Harris Sr.
Moore Moving Co. LLC, 500 Hunters Ridge Drive, Jonesboro on June 23 by Shelbie Layne Moore.
Crittenden County
Burrow Farming LLC, 1109 Rich Road, West Memphis on June 21 by Rodney Keith Burrow.
Jeff D. McGee Logistics LLC, 162 Darby Road, Marion on June 22 by Katherine McGee.
Code Blue Coffee Co. LLC, 1006 Clement Road, West Memphis on June 22 by Riley Adams.
2 Tone Auto Inc., 615 E. Cooper Ave., Unit 1, West Memphis on June 23 by Asante L. Hartzog.
W Pac Logistics LLC, 261 Cabriolet St., Marion on June 23 by Eugene Gilleyen Jr.
Greene County
PAGI Group LLC, 907 McKenzie St, Paragould on June 20 by Jake Moore.
E&C Fresh Home Remodeling LLC, 152 Greene 502, Lafe on June 20 by Ezequiel Cuevas.
Katrinaz Grill Latino Street Food LLC, 410 Magnolia Drive, Paragould on June 22 by Joselin Lizette Diaz.
Integrity Canine LLC, 4208 Ambrose Drive, Paragould on June 22 by Elizabeth Scotson.
JW’s at the Mallard LLC, 1202 Garrison Lane, Paragould on June 23 by Tony McShan.
Lester Gray Trucking LLC, 3071 Arkansas 34 East, Marmaduke on June 23 by Rhonda Rawie.
Jackson County
Willied Farms LLC, 842 Jackson 289, Diaz on June 21 by Susan Morrison.
Lawrence County
SP Siding Windows & Doors LLC, 1025 W. Third St., Imboden on June 20 by Jeffrey Leon Espy.
Hatfield Remodel & Home Repair LLC, 85 Lawrence 730, Alicia on June 21 by Brian Keith Hatfield.
Rustic Piggy Designs LLC, 395 Second St., Black Rock on June 23 by Levi Green.
Mississippi County
Missco Nutrition LLC, 2 Monroe Cove, Wilson on June 21 by Lyndsey N. Shosey.
South Missco Nutrition LLC, 2 Monroe Cove, Wilson on June 21 by Lyndsey N. Shosey.
Almanac Group Incentives LLC, 811 Lauderdale St., Blytheville on June 22 by Jodeci Boston.
W&L Entertainment LLC, 909 E. Main St., Blytheville on June 22 by Decarla Schanell Porter.
Exodus Outreach Recovering All Inc., 305 Scott St., Blytheville on June 22 by Willie D. Williams Jr.
Shophouse Holdings LLC, 2255 Arkansas 77 North, Manila on June 23 by Ryan Curtis.
Poinsett County
Cannaera Co. LLC, 420 Sicily Circle, Trumann on June 21 by Rickey Langston.
Pick N Roll LLC, 1708 L&M Cove, Trumann on June 21 by Aaron Chandler Phelan.
Scholze Farms LLC, 537 Dudley St., Weiner on June 21 by Keith Bise.
Sharp County
Spring Creek Builders LLC, 214 Lowder Mountain Road, Williford on June 20 by James E. Crawford.
Serenity Therapy Services PLLC, 590 Pottawattamie Drive, Cherokee Village on June 21 by James B Skinner.
