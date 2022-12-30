Craighead County
Cossey Electric LLC, 200 Craighead 783, Jonesboro, on Dec. 19 by Ricky Lee Cossey Jr.
514 Holdings, 226 S. Main St., Jonesboro, on Dec. 19 by Jeannie Martin.
Snip It Lawn Services LLC, 4212 Bobcat Meadow Lane, Jonesboro, on Dec. 19 by Roy Lee Coleman Jr.
Weaver Planting Co., 4765 Craighead 160, Jonesboro, on Dec. 19 by Michael Christopher Weaver.
Thomas L. Nix MD, PA, 4800 E. Johnson Ave., Jonesboro, on Dec. 19 by Thomas Nix.
Cultural Cutz & Stylz Brinkley LLC, 1810 Aggie Road, Jonesboro, on Dec. 20 by Greg Couch.
Murray’s In Home Care LLC, 1132 Commerce Drive, Apt. 3, Jonesboro, on Dec. 20 by Denishio Murray.
Hexad Investments LLC, 4325 Lochmoor Circle, Jonesboro, on Dec. 20 by Michael Don Killough.
It’s Your Own Asphalt LLC, 3157 W. Parker Road, Bono, on Dec. 20 by Jason Branch.
NLC Holdings LLC, 8304 U.S. 49 South, Jonesboro, on Dec. 20 by Susan Cathcart.
Royal Oak 237, 1108 Kenesaw St., Jonesboro, filed on Dec. 21 by Chad J. Campbell.
M&S Financial LLC, 1413 N. Church St., Jonesboro, on Dec. 22 by Jack Shipley.
Crittenden County
Reeves Trucking Transpro & Logistics LLC, 1400 Gail Lane, West Memphis, on Dec. 20 by Detrick Reeves.
West Consulting LLC, 384 Townsend Road, Earle, on Dec. 20 by Contha West.
Cuffie Healthcare Staffing Firm LLC, 403 Ingram Blvd., West Memphis, on Dec. 23 by A. Lisa Cuffie.
Greene County
Aefont LLC, 1402 Lexington Drive, Paragould, on Dec. 19 by Armando Fonticiella.
Ivie Outdoors LLC, 8300 Arkansas 412 West, Paragould, on Dec. 20 by Tony Ivie.
Ridge City Church Inc., 1607 S. 29th St., Paragould, filed on Dec. 21 by Chris Alan Barhorst.
The Crossing Church, 101 S. Pruett St., Paragould, on Dec. 22 by Jared Pickney.
Jackson County
Newport Small Engines Inc., 2409 Stowe Road, Newport, on Dec. 20 by James Langston.
Mississippi County
Arkansas Mechanical LLC, 6218 Arkansas 150 North, Blytheville, on Dec. 19 by Don Henson.
Poinsett County
Ridgeway Heritage LLC, 12842 Old Military Lane, Harrisburg, on Dec. 19 by James R. Barham Jr.
BT Kitchen LLC, 107 Railroad St., Marked Tree, on Dec. 19 by James James.
S&S Motors Inc., 404 Industrial Drive, Trumann, filed on Dec. 21 by Shawn Sullivan.
Randolph County
Doc Gray Broilers LLC, 897 Thomas Loop, Pocahontas, filed on Dec. 21 by Kenny Smith.
Sharp County
NEA Upfitters LLC, 3145 U.S. 167, Evening Shade, on Dec. 19 by Myranda Sharbino.
JWK Properties LLC, 3145 U.S. 167, Evening Shade, on Dec. 19 by Myranda Sharbino.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.