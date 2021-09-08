Craighead County
Phoenix Medical LLC, 6509 Julia Lane, Jonesboro on Aug. 30 by Alfred Nesaraj.
W&W Ventures, LLC, 246 Brady Lane, Brookland on Aug. 30 by Jonathan Ashley Whitsell.
Huffman Excavating LLC, 6531 Craighead 928, Lake City on Aug. 30 by Mike Huffman.
Rivertrace LC, 361 Southwest Drive, Suite 714, Jonesboro on Aug. 31 by Christie Travis.
S&A Villa LLC, 2720 Keystone Dr, Jonesboro on Sept. 1 by Md. S. Hossain.
Sloane D. Holzhauer CPA, PLLC, 710 Morning View Drive, Jonesboro on Sept. 1 by Sloane Dunklin Holzhauer.
Kim’s Custom Kreations LLC, 4411 Oliver, St., Jonesboro on Sept. 1 by Rudy Gibson.
Megan Lamb Esthetics LLC, 839 Elizabeth Lane, Jonesboro on Sept. 2 by Megan McGarity Lamb.
J&J Pro Improvement LLC, 800 McNatt Drive, Unit 12, Brookland on Sept. 2 by Johnathan Forrest Tisdale.
Terry Shipman Contracting LLC, 8823 Arkansas 141 North, Jonesboro on Sept. 2 by Terry Shipman Sr.
Jonesboro Coin Service LLC, 218 W. Washington Ave., Jonesboro on Sept. 2 by Jerrod Slayton.
Flying F Transport LLC, 471 Craighead 155, Jonesboro on Sept. 3 by Jeffrey S Files.
Mr. Legacy LLC, 347 Craighead 765, Brookland on Sept. 3 by Jessica Lynne Rouse.
Crittenden County
Breeding Generations Trucking LLC, 311 Reginelli Drive, Marion on Aug. 30 by David Duntrell Dowden.
Addicted to Truckin’ Apparel LLC, 1401 Goodwin Ave., West Memphis on Sept. 1 by Erick L. Dale Jr.
Shon’s Touch LLC, 922 Mimosa Drive, West Memphis on Sept. 1 by Tashonda Austin.
Cross County
MKG of Arkansas LLC, 1728 Oakdale Lane, Wynne on Aug. 31 by Pravin Godhani.
Pediatric Speech Solutions LLC, 640 N. Falls Blvd., Wynne on Aug. 31 by Jessie Morris.
DMK Trucking LLC, 201 Cross 646, Wynne on Sept. 1 by Dwight Kemp.
Greene County
Pythian Technology LLC, 1300 Florence St., Paragould on Aug. 30 by Myles Ainley.
Lance Beasley Roofing LLC, 4707 W. Kingshighway, Unit 2 Paragould on Sept. 1 by Lance Beasley.
Xpressions Salon & Boutique LLC, 217 S. 22nd Ave., Paragould on Sept. 2 by Ashley Vance.
Mississippi County
Tate Transportation LLC, 104 Monroe St., Keiser on Aug. 30 by Richard Tate.
Agcentric LLC, 434 Arkansas 18, Suite C, Manila on Aug. 30 by Glynn Wade Castleberry.
Andrews Edwin Investments LLC, 1103 S. Airbase Highway, Gosnell on Aug. 30 by Edwin D. Andrews.
R. Sanddirt LLC, 309 Arkansas 297 South, Dyess on Sept. 2 by Stacey Sparks.
Natural Company of Blytheville LLC, 319 N. Second St., Blytheville on Sept. 3 by Jake Holmes.
Poinsett County
Preferred Transport of Arkansas LLC, 15009 Woodruff Lane, Trumann on Aug. 30 by Julianna King.
Randolph County
B.S. Chino Chapman LLC, 1011 Cain St., Pocahontas on Aug. 30 by Baltazar Silvestre.
Hubbell Creek Consulting LLC, 1173 Snodgrass Road, Pocahontas on Sept. 2 by David Wilson.
EZ Lay Farms LLC, 2120 Persimmon Pond Road, Pocahontas on Sept. 2 by Shawn Ashcraft.
Sharp County
Estes Transportation Service LLC, 334 S. Summit Ridge Drive, Williford on Sept. 3 by Joseph Estes.
R&R Spurlock Investments LLC, 2317 Arkansas 167, Evening Shade on Sept. 3 by Randall Lee Spurlock.
