Clay County
J&M Excavating and Hauling Inc., 52 Clay 46, Corning on Dec. 12 by Jennifer Ward.
McClung Auto Care LLC, 706 Ninth St., Corning on Dec. 12 by Harrison Blaine McClung.
MXG Bedding LLC, 104 Lee Drive, Corning on Dec. 13 by Jon Griswold.
Jessica Guthrey LLC, 211 Hospital Drive, Corning on Dec. 13 by Kimberly Scrogin.
Craighead County
Classic Trim and Carpentry LLC, 400 State St., Jonesboro on Dec. 12 by Juan Garza.
RPS Properties LLC, 901 Pinecrest Drive, Jonesboro on Dec. 12 by Michael Scott Willhite.
Limitless Bri Productions LLC, 3700 S. Caraway Road, Unit A6, Jonesboro on Dec. 12 by Briana Rochena Hardiman.
Evolve Integrated Mental Health LLC, 262 Southwest Drive, Jonesboro on Dec. 12 by Angela Stillwell.
Michael Riggs, LLC, 573 Craighead 160, Cash on Dec. 13 by Michael Riggs.
Gilley Properties LLC, 195 Craighead 967, Brookland on Dec. 13 by Rocky S. Gilley.
1 of 1 Kutz LLC, 5208 Prospect Road, Jonesboro on Dec. 13 by Barrion Neely.
Kajun K-9 Behavior and Obedience LLC, 3900 Bolt Blvd., Jonesboro on Dec. 13 by Macie Headley.
Grason Construction and Excavation LLC, 2281 Craighead 762, Brookland on Dec. 13 by Brett Duncan.
Grant Dreiling LLC, 1004 Wilkins Ave., Jonesboro on Dec. 13 by James R. McMasters.
J. Create LLC, 4209 Lynnfield Road, Jonesboro on Dec. 14 by Bradley T. Johnson.
Kaleb E. Harp DDS, PLLC, 82 Craighead 781, Jonesboro on Dec. 14 by Kaleb Edward Harp.
KEH Dental PLLC, 82 Craighead 781, Jonesboro on Dec. 14 by Kaleb E. Harp.
On Demand Mechanics LLC, 2210 Fairfield Drive, Jonesboro on Dec. 14 by Rocco Roland.
DY&A Logistics LLC, 820 Professional Acres Drive, Jonesboro on Dec. 15 by Cyle Gates.
Bullseye Plumbing, LLC, 324 Craighead 407, Jonesboro on Dec. 15 by John Bell.
JPR Commodities of West Helena Inc., 1007 Rolling Forest Drive, P.O. Box 3287, Jonesboro on Dec. 15 by Allen Crisp.
Crittenden County
Across The Bridge Electric LLC, 802 Grandee Circle, Marion on Dec. 12 by James C. Sudbury.
Ji Trucking LLC, 845 Bayou Vista Drive, Marion on Dec. 12 by Ji Zhao.
I Heart Nails LLC, 112 Block St., Marion on Dec. 13 by Long Le.
Muskii’s Kicks LLC, 2921 Church St., West Memphis on Dec. 13 by Doran D’sean Cole.
Swamp Fox Land Co. LLC, 1814 Lake Rest Road, Proctor on Dec. 14 by Joseph Masters.
Greene County
SDI of Valley View, AR (5408 Southwest Drive) LLC, 5900 Forest Ridge Drive, Paragould on Dec. 13 by Keith Bryson.
The Food Lot LLC, 370 Greene 721, Paragould on Dec. 13 by David Wayne Hall Jr.
Findley’s Cleaning Service Inc., 402 N. 12th St., Paragould on Dec. 13 by Starla Wheeler.
Platforms Plus LLC, 303 Davis Place, Paragould on Dec. 15 by Madison Benson.
Mississippi County
Optimum Application LLC, 5052 Mississippi 134 East, Blytheville on Dec. 12 by Hunter Shane Crocker.
Rockin’ CJM LLC, 701 Main St., Leachville on Dec. 12 by Coy Jaye McCoy.
All Pro Sports Lounge Inc., 317 W. Hale Ave., Osceola on Dec. 15 by Jeremy Thomas.
Loyd Enterprises LLC, 4974 Mississippi 188 East, Blytheville on Dec. 16 by Joshua Loyd.
Randolph County
Melissa & Smith Construction LLC, 2387 Grandview Road, Maynard on Dec. 14 by Melissa Ann Smith.
Sharp County
Goin’ Bonanza Glamping Ranch LLC, 777 Banks Road, Hardy on Dec. 12 by Carey Johnson.
O’Donnell Legal Services PLLC, 38 Enid Drive, Cherokee Village on Dec. 12 by Patrick M O’Donnell.
Cedar Creek Veterinary Clinic LLC, 218 U.S. 62 West, Ash Flat on Dec. 13 by Hunter Ty Carr DVM.
Our Trailer Store Inc., 46 Choctaw Drive, Cherokee Village on Dec. 13 by Guy Conrad Gallegos.
