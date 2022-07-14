Craighead County

Gwen Jacob Fashions & Designs LLC, 604 Fox Run Drive, Jonesboro on July 4 by Gwendolyn Jacob.

RCL Billing Co. LLC, 125 Craighead 7625, Brookland on July 4 by Amanda McQuay.

The Jackson Way LLC, 1305 Holly St., Jonesboro on July 5 by Micah Jackson.

MJB Farms LLC, 3078 Craighead 766, Jonesboro on July 5 by Michael Lynn Barkley.

Carlos Onsite Builders LLC, 2303 Stallings Lane, Unit A2, Jonesboro on July 5 by Marco Campos.

PJs Ponies LLC, 2101 RidgePointe Drive, Jonesboro on July 5 by Brittany Ragsdale Sugg.

Dixie Encore Holdings LLC, 2500 Alexander Drive, Suite D, Jonesboro on July 5 by John Robin Nix.

Rolling Oaks Farms, LLC, 685 Craighead 730, Jonesboro on July 6 by Kevin Rougeau.

Lan Utilities LLC, 4005 Renee Drive, Jonesboro on July 6 by Jon G. Dacus.

Ruiz & Dunn Cleaning Services LLC, 234 N. Bridge St., Jonesboro on July 6 by Ethan Sheldon Seymour.

Crittenden County

Green Pastures Liquidations LLC, 104 Belair Cove, Marion on July 4 by Ted Dalton Frazier.

Cloudl1Fe LLC, 217 Bettis St., West Memphis on July 5 by Frank Lacy.

A Better You LLC, 633 S. Eighth St., West Memphis on July 5 by Angela Jalyn Williams.

Clay’s Legacy Trucking LLC, 701 S. 10th St., West Memphis on July 6 by Charles Clay.

Cross County

Henley Contracting LLC, 401 Cross 303, Cherry Valley on July 5 by John Henley.

Greene County

Triple C’s Ramsey Distributing Inc., 204 N. Fifth St., Marmaduke on July 5 by Cameron Ramsey.

Nance’s Dialysis Equipment & Water System Repair LLC, 3902 Casey Lane, Paragould on July 6 by Terry Don Nance.

Jackson County

Simons Hill Services LLC, 305 Pine St., Newport on July 6 by Terry G. Hill.

Mississippi County

Drapers Pressure Washing LLC, 1112 S. Lilly St., Blytheville on July 5 by Draper Thomas.

Hood Related Ltd. Co., 1217 E. Rose St., Blytheville on July 5 by Walter Louis Wright.

NEA Property Pirates LLC, 610 E. Third St., Leachville on July 6 by Christopher R. Applegate.

Angelic Rootz LLC, 1400 S. Lee Circle, Blytheville on July 6 by Angelica McClain.

Upbright LLC, 103 W. Main St. Unit 444, Blytheville on July 7 by Subash Senavirathna.

Disaster Restoration Solutions of Louisiana LLC, 503 E. Third St., Leachville on July 7 by David Wallace.

Randolph County

Anderson’s Academy LLC, 880 Blacks Ferry Road, Pocahontas on July 5 by Bobbie Anderson.