Craighead County
Gwen Jacob Fashions & Designs LLC, 604 Fox Run Drive, Jonesboro on July 4 by Gwendolyn Jacob.
RCL Billing Co. LLC, 125 Craighead 7625, Brookland on July 4 by Amanda McQuay.
The Jackson Way LLC, 1305 Holly St., Jonesboro on July 5 by Micah Jackson.
MJB Farms LLC, 3078 Craighead 766, Jonesboro on July 5 by Michael Lynn Barkley.
Carlos Onsite Builders LLC, 2303 Stallings Lane, Unit A2, Jonesboro on July 5 by Marco Campos.
PJs Ponies LLC, 2101 RidgePointe Drive, Jonesboro on July 5 by Brittany Ragsdale Sugg.
Dixie Encore Holdings LLC, 2500 Alexander Drive, Suite D, Jonesboro on July 5 by John Robin Nix.
Rolling Oaks Farms, LLC, 685 Craighead 730, Jonesboro on July 6 by Kevin Rougeau.
Lan Utilities LLC, 4005 Renee Drive, Jonesboro on July 6 by Jon G. Dacus.
Ruiz & Dunn Cleaning Services LLC, 234 N. Bridge St., Jonesboro on July 6 by Ethan Sheldon Seymour.
Crittenden County
Green Pastures Liquidations LLC, 104 Belair Cove, Marion on July 4 by Ted Dalton Frazier.
Cloudl1Fe LLC, 217 Bettis St., West Memphis on July 5 by Frank Lacy.
A Better You LLC, 633 S. Eighth St., West Memphis on July 5 by Angela Jalyn Williams.
Clay’s Legacy Trucking LLC, 701 S. 10th St., West Memphis on July 6 by Charles Clay.
Cross County
Henley Contracting LLC, 401 Cross 303, Cherry Valley on July 5 by John Henley.
Greene County
Triple C’s Ramsey Distributing Inc., 204 N. Fifth St., Marmaduke on July 5 by Cameron Ramsey.
Nance’s Dialysis Equipment & Water System Repair LLC, 3902 Casey Lane, Paragould on July 6 by Terry Don Nance.
Jackson County
Simons Hill Services LLC, 305 Pine St., Newport on July 6 by Terry G. Hill.
Mississippi County
Drapers Pressure Washing LLC, 1112 S. Lilly St., Blytheville on July 5 by Draper Thomas.
Hood Related Ltd. Co., 1217 E. Rose St., Blytheville on July 5 by Walter Louis Wright.
NEA Property Pirates LLC, 610 E. Third St., Leachville on July 6 by Christopher R. Applegate.
Angelic Rootz LLC, 1400 S. Lee Circle, Blytheville on July 6 by Angelica McClain.
Upbright LLC, 103 W. Main St. Unit 444, Blytheville on July 7 by Subash Senavirathna.
Disaster Restoration Solutions of Louisiana LLC, 503 E. Third St., Leachville on July 7 by David Wallace.
Randolph County
Anderson’s Academy LLC, 880 Blacks Ferry Road, Pocahontas on July 5 by Bobbie Anderson.
