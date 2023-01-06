Craighead County
Wayne McNatt Trucking LLC, 4703 Arkansas 351, Jonesboro, on Dec. 26 by Brenda Jeffries.
The Learning Center of Northeast Arkansas Inc., 2808 Fox Meadow Lane, Jonesboro, on Dec. 26 by Lynn Cooper.
J. Bosche’s Auto Service LLC, 4703 Arkansas 351, Jonesboro, on Dec. 26 by Brenda Jeffries.
Kosciuk Investments LLC 681 Craighead 7592, Jonesboro, on Dec. 27 by Martin Kosciuk.
Lorain Trucking Limited, 3710 Harrisburg Road, Jonesboro, on Dec. 27 by Akeem Harris.
Cui Bondholder LLC, 3505 S. Airport Road, Jonesboro, on Dec. 27 by Suzanne Allen.
Leap Therapy Solutions LLC, 3105 Bowden Drive, Jonesboro, on Dec. 27 by Angela M. Culver.
Danaroso Chasing Riches LLC, 3708 Lexee Drive, Jonesboro, on Dec. 28 by Kevin Seals.
Krysti’s Kloset Boutique LLC, 109 E. Hinkley St., Brookland, on Dec. 28 by Krysti Sitzer.
J’lron LLC, 4014 Brandywine Drive, Jonesboro, on Dec. 28 by Jahron W. Haskin.
Lydia & Twin Pines Mobile Home Parks LLC, 111 E. Huntington Ave., Jonesboro, on Dec. 29 by Matt Modelevsky.
First Baptist Church, Monette, Arkansas, 18847 Arkansas 18 West, Monette, on Dec. 30 by Revis Stewart.
D&S Chicken Corp., 1902 E. Johnson Ave., Jonesboro, on Dec. 30 by Muhammed Asad Sarker.
Crittenden County
Faith in One God Ministries International, 304 S. 31st St., Unit 84, West Memphis, on Dec. 26 by Joseph Richman.
Hektik LLC, 2403 N. Gathings Drive, West Memphis, on Dec. 26 by Kamron Gilmer.
Renika Tax Service LLC, 2000 N. McAuley Drive, West Memphis, on Dec. 26 by Renika Hull.
Big Daddy Transport LLC, 1604 E. Barton Ave., West Memphis, on Dec. 27 by Theodore Carlos Means.
Delta Grove Enterprises LLC, 161 Ross St., Marion, on Dec. 27 by Alicia Mooney.
Gas Express of Palestine LLC, 521 Edgewood Drive, Marion, on Dec. 28 by Samer Akroush.
Chuck’s Trucks LLC, 409 S. Avalon St., Apt. 3, West Memphis, on Dec. 28 by Tamara Jackson.
Van Patten Investments LLC, 1800 Missouri St., Suite 7, West Memphis, on Dec. 29 by Angela R. Van Patten.
Price Tax Service LLC, 824 Sorrell Circle, Marion, on Dec. 29 by Veneisha V. Price.
Kl-Dover Properties LLC, 106 Dover Road, Suite B, West Memphis, on Dec. 30 by J. Michael Stephenson.
Cross County
Baldy’s Pawn & Gun Inc., 2545 Arkansas 1, Wynne, on Dec. 27 by Delana M. Marshall.
Dooling Land Co. LLC, 640 N. Falls Blvd., Wynne, on Dec. 27 by Charles E. Wilson Jr.
Greene County
Legacy Landmarks LLC, 211 N. 23rd St., Suite 9, Paragould, on Dec. 27 by Carrie Ragsdell.
The Shady Couple Arkansas LLC, 1607 S. 29th St., Paragould, on Dec. 28 by Christopher Alan Barhorst.
Ralph’s Concrete Construction LLC, 166 Greene 510, Paragould, on Dec. 30 by Kandice Oglesby.
Jackson County
Agri-Land Inc., 2301 McLain St., Newport, on Dec. 27 by John L. Conner.
Lawrence County
Cross Ties Diner LLC, 112 Williamsburg Road, Walnut Ridge, on Dec. 28 by Andrea Davis.
J&R Flying Service LLC, 3700 Arkansas 230, Alicia, on Dec. 30 by Rick L. Meeks.
Mississippi County
Edwards Ag LLC, 1591 E. Third St., Leachville, on Dec. 27 by John Garrett Edwards.
Xiu Cuisine Inc., 301 N. Service Road, Blytheville, on Dec. 27 by Xiu Lan Yuan.
Luxury Living Realty & Investments LLC, 909 Pierce Lane, Blytheville, on Dec. 27 by Bria Sims.
Leachville First Baptist Church, Leachville, Arkansas, 209 W. 10th St., Leachville, on Dec. 30 by Ronnie McFarland.
Poinsett County
Central Fire Protection District Inc., Route 1, Box 81, Harrisburg, on Dec. 30 by Elbert Stanley.
Randolph County
Mindful Balance LLC, 202 W. Broadway St., Pocahontas, on Dec. 27 by Kimberly Scrogin.
Honark Rental LLC, 306 S. Pratt St., Pocahontas, on Dec. 27 by Maria J. Mathews.
Sharp County
J Squared Sales LLC, 37 Kere Trace, Cherokee Village, on Dec. 28 by James Robert Macom.
